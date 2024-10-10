Tyler Technologies Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$TYL #TylerTech—Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) will discuss its third quarter 2024 results during a conference call and webcast on Thursday, October 24, 2024. The teleconference begins at 10:00 a.m. ET and will be hosted by H. Lynn Moore Jr., president and CEO; and Brian K. Miller, executive vice president and CFO. The related press release will be issued after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23.





Participants can pre-register for the teleconference at the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/644495802. Registered participants will receive an email with a calendar reminder, dial-in number, and access code that allows immediate access to the call on Thursday, October 24, 2024. Alternatively, participants can also join the teleconference by dialing 646-307-1963. Participants must advise the operator of the conference name before admittance.

The live audio webcast and archived replay can also be accessed at the Events & Presentations section of Tyler’s investor relations website.

