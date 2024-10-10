Home Business Wire Tyler Technologies Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
Tyler Technologies Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$TYL #TylerTechTyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) will discuss its third quarter 2024 results during a conference call and webcast on Thursday, October 24, 2024. The teleconference begins at 10:00 a.m. ET and will be hosted by H. Lynn Moore Jr., president and CEO; and Brian K. Miller, executive vice president and CFO. The related press release will be issued after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23.


Participants can pre-register for the teleconference at the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/644495802. Registered participants will receive an email with a calendar reminder, dial-in number, and access code that allows immediate access to the call on Thursday, October 24, 2024. Alternatively, participants can also join the teleconference by dialing 646-307-1963. Participants must advise the operator of the conference name before admittance.

The live audio webcast and archived replay can also be accessed at the Events & Presentations section of Tyler’s investor relations website.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is a leading provider of integrated software and technology services for the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 44,000 successful installations across 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including on Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

Hala Elsherbini

Senior Director, Investor Relations

Tyler Technologies, Inc.

972-713-3770

hala.elsherbini@tylertech.com

