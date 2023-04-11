Tyler Technologies Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$TYL #TylerTech—Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) will discuss its first quarter 2023 results during a conference call and webcast on Thursday, April 27, 2023. The teleconference begins at 10:00 a.m. ET and will be hosted by H. Lynn Moore Jr., president and CEO; and Brian K. Miller, executive vice president and CFO. The related press release will be issued after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

Participants can pre-register for the teleconference at the following link: https://conferencingportals.com/event/dXimaDxA. Registered participants will receive an email with a calendar reminder, dial-in number, and conference ID that allows immediate access to the call on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

The live audio webcast and archived replay can also be accessed at the Presentations section of the investor relations website.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 40,000 successful installations across nearly 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

