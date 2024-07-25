Home Business Wire Tyler Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results
Tyler Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$TYL #TylerTechTyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL), a large-cap growth technology company, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company’s earnings release can be accessed via the News section of Tyler’s investor relations website.


Tyler Technologies will hold a conference call on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss its second quarter 2024 results. Participants can pre-register for the teleconference here. Alternatively, participants can also join the teleconference by dialing 833-470-1428 and entering access code 328788 to join the live call.

The live audio webcast and archived replay can also be accessed at the Events & Presentations section of Tyler’s investor relations website.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is a leading provider of integrated software and technology services for the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 44,000 successful installations across 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including on Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

Contacts

Hala Elsherbini

Senior Director, Investor Relations

Tyler Technologies, Inc.

972-713-3770

hala.elsherbini@tylertech.com

