Tyler Technologies Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Tyler Technologies will hold a conference call on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss its first quarter 2024 results. Participants can pre-register for the teleconference at the following link: https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I5573497. Participants can dial 800-715-9871 (toll-free) or 646-307-1963 (toll) and enter conference ID 55734 to join the live call.

The live audio webcast and archived replay can also be accessed at the Events & Presentations section of Tyler’s investor relations website.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is a leading provider of integrated software and technology services for the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 44,000 successful installations across 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including on Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

