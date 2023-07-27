Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for Second Quarter 2023

Double-digit organic growth driven by 20% increase in SaaS revenues

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$TYL #TylerTech—Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.





Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

Revenues

Total revenues were $504.3 million, up 7.6% from the second quarter of 2022. On an organic basis, revenues grew 10.4%.

Recurring Revenues

Recurring revenues from maintenance and subscriptions were $414.3 million, up 11.2% from the second quarter of 2022, and comprised 82.2% of total revenues (compared to 79.5% for the second quarter of 2022). On an organic basis, recurring revenues grew 10.8%.

Subscription revenues were $297.8 million, up 16.4% from the second quarter of 2022. On an organic basis, subscription revenues grew 16.0%. Within subscriptions: SaaS revenues grew organically 20.0% to $131.5 million. Transaction-based revenues grew 13.7% to $166.3 million. On an organic basis, transaction-based revenues grew 12.8%. SaaS arrangements comprised approximately 82% of the total new software contract value, compared to approximately 74% for the second quarter of 2022.

Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) was $1.66 billion, up 11.2% from the second quarter of 2022.

Earnings/EBITDA

GAAP operating income was $61.9 million, up 9.0% from the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP operating income was $115.9 million, up 4.8% from the second quarter of 2022.

GAAP net income was $49.1 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, up 23.0% from the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income was $85.9 million, or $2.01 per diluted share, up 8.1% from the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was $125.5 million, up 5.4% from the second quarter of 2022.

Cash Flow

Cash flows from operations were negative $19.2 million, compared to $76.7 million for the second quarter of 2022. Free cash flow was negative $33.2 million, compared to $60.0 million for the second quarter of 2022. Cash flows in the quarter were impacted by incremental cash tax payments of $90 million related to the current status of IRC Section 174 capitalization rules.

“Tyler delivered exceptionally strong second quarter results that exceeded expectations across our key performance measures. We reached a new milestone for total quarterly revenues, surpassing the $500 million mark for the first time,” said Lynn Moore, Tyler’s president and chief executive officer. “We achieved organic revenue growth of 10.4% while our SaaS mix expanded to 82% of our new software contract value. Most importantly, SaaS revenues grew 20% organically, our 10th consecutive quarter of SaaS revenue growth of 20% or more. Additionally, while operating margins continue to be pressured by our cloud transition, we remain on track to return to operating margin expansion in 2024.

“The public sector market remains strong, with our key sales activity indicators generally at or above pre-COVID highs. We’re pleased with our progress with strategic initiatives that leverage our unmatched installed client base and broad product portfolio to drive cloud migrations, cross-sell and upsell opportunities, and payments expansion. Our year-to-date performance demonstrates solid execution against our cloud-first strategy and the mid- to long-term goals outlined during our recent Investor Day,” concluded Moore.

Guidance for 2023

As of July 26, 2023, Tyler Technologies is providing the following guidance for the full year 2023:

Total revenues are expected to be in the range of $1.940 billion to $1.965 billion.

GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $3.87 to $4.02 and may vary significantly due to the impact of stock option activity on the GAAP effective tax rate.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $7.60 to $7.75.

Interest expense is expected to be approximately $25 million, including approximately $5 million of non-cash amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs.

Pretax non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be approximately $110 million.

Research and development expense is expected to be in the range of $113 million to $114 million.

Fully diluted shares for the year are expected to be in the range of 42.5 million to 43.0 million shares.

GAAP earnings per share assumes an estimated annual effective tax rate of approximately 15.5% after discrete tax items, including approximately $11 million of discrete tax benefits related to share-based compensation.

The non-GAAP annual effective tax rate is expected to be 22.0%.

Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $63 million to $65 million, including approximately $37 million of capitalized software development costs. Total depreciation and amortization expense is expected to be approximately $149 million, including approximately $109 million from amortization of acquisition intangibles.

GAAP to non-GAAP guidance reconciliation

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share excludes the estimated full-year impact of non-cash share-based compensation expense and employer portion of payroll tax related to employee stock transactions of approximately $110 million, amortization of acquired software and intangible assets of approximately $109 million, and acquisition-related costs, lease restructuring and other asset write-off costs of approximately $2 million. Additionally, the non-GAAP tax rate of 22.0% is estimated periodically as described below under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and excludes approximately $11 million of estimated discrete tax benefits that are included in the GAAP estimated annual effective tax rate.

Conference Call

Tyler Technologies will hold a conference call on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the company’s results. The company is offering participants the opportunity to register in advance for the conference through the following link: https://conferencingportals.com/event/dXimaDxA. Registered participants will receive an email with a calendar reminder, dial-in number, and conference ID that allows them immediate access to the call.

The live audio webcast and archived replay can also be accessed at https://investors.tylertech.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 40,000 successful installations across nearly 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Tyler Technologies has provided in this press release financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and are therefore considered non-GAAP financial measures. This information includes non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow. We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believe they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating Tyler’s ongoing operational performance because they provide additional insight in comparing results from period to period. Tyler believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures discussed above exclude share-based compensation expense, employer portion of payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, expenses associated with amortization of intangibles arising from business combinations, acquisition-related expenses, and lease restructuring costs and other asset write-offs. Annualized recurring revenues (ARR) is calculated by annualizing the current quarter’s recurring revenues from maintenance and subscriptions.

Tyler currently uses a non-GAAP tax rate of 22.0%. This rate is based on Tyler’s estimated annual GAAP income tax rate forecast, adjusted to account for items excluded from GAAP income in calculating Tyler’s non-GAAP income, as well as significant non-recurring tax adjustments. The non-GAAP tax rate used in future periods will be reviewed periodically to determine whether it remains appropriate in consideration of factors including Tyler’s periodic annual effective tax rate calculated in accordance with GAAP, changes resulting from tax legislation, changes in the geographic mix of revenues and expenses, and other factors deemed significant. Due to differences in tax treatment of items excluded from non-GAAP earnings, as well as the methodology applied to Tyler’s estimated annual tax rate as described above, the estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income may differ from the GAAP tax rate and from Tyler’s actual tax liabilities.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures used by Tyler Technologies may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

Forward-looking Statements

This document contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical in nature and typically address future or anticipated events, trends, expectations or beliefs with respect to our financial condition, results of operations or business. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “foresees,” “forecasts,” “estimates,” “plans,” “intends,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “projects,” “might,” “could” or other similar words or phrases. Similarly, statements that describe our business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. We believe there is a reasonable basis for our forward-looking statements, but they are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from the expectations and beliefs reflected in the forward-looking statements. We presently consider the following to be among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations and beliefs: (1) changes in the budgets or regulatory environments of our clients, primarily local and state governments, that could negatively impact information technology spending; (2) disruption to our business and harm to our competitive position resulting from cyber-attacks and security vulnerabilities; (3) our ability to protect client information from security breaches and provide uninterrupted operations of data centers; (4) our ability to achieve growth or operational synergies through the integration of acquired businesses, while avoiding unanticipated costs and disruptions to existing operations; (5) material portions of our business require the Internet infrastructure to be adequately maintained; (6) our ability to achieve our financial forecasts due to various factors, including project delays by our clients, reductions in transaction size, fewer transactions, delays in delivery of new products or releases or a decline in our renewal rates for service agreements; (7) general economic, political and market conditions, including continued inflation and rising interest rates; (8) technological and market risks associated with the development of new products or services or of new versions of existing or acquired products or services; (9) competition in the industry in which we conduct business and the impact of competition on pricing, client retention and pressure for new products or services; (10) the ability to attract and retain qualified personnel and dealing with the loss or retirement of key members of management or other key personnel; and (11) costs of compliance and any failure to comply with government and stock exchange regulations. These factors and other risks that affect our business are described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the detailed “Risk Factors” contained in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q. We expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements.

(Comparative results follow)

Source: Tyler Technologies

#TYL_Financial

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Subscriptions $ 297,789 $ 255,816 $ 578,254 $ 501,259 Maintenance 116,539 116,815 231,670 233,844 Professional services 66,420 71,937 127,349 141,952 Software licenses and royalties 9,779 15,009 19,909 31,515 Hardware and other 13,752 9,108 18,951 16,222 Total revenues 504,279 468,685 976,133 924,792 Cost of revenues: Subscriptions, maintenance, and professional services 255,789 250,168 508,204 493,000 Software licenses and royalties 2,432 1,547 4,745 2,992 Amortization of software development 2,896 1,322 5,485 2,486 Amortization of acquired software 8,924 14,039 17,844 27,260 Hardware and other 11,061 8,161 16,841 13,188 Total cost of revenues 281,102 275,237 553,119 538,926 Gross profit 223,177 193,448 423,014 385,866 Sales and marketing expense 37,103 31,881 74,206 67,087 General and administrative expense 77,681 67,820 150,041 130,509 Research and development expense 28,153 23,386 55,139 47,327 Amortization of other intangibles 18,366 13,604 36,774 28,318 Operating income 61,874 56,757 106,854 112,625 Interest expense (6,387 ) (6,214 ) (14,071 ) (11,018 ) Other income, net 643 216 1,889 581 Income before income taxes 56,130 50,759 94,672 102,188 Income tax provision 7,000 10,813 14,667 22,258 Net income $ 49,130 $ 39,946 $ 80,005 $ 79,930 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.17 $ 0.96 $ 1.91 $ 1.93 Diluted $ 1.15 $ 0.94 $ 1.87 $ 1.88 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 41,980 41,500 41,987 41,499 Diluted 42,751 42,321 42,710 42,449

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, Reconciliation of non-GAAP gross profit and margin 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP gross profit $ 223,177 $ 193,448 $ 423,014 $ 385,866 Non-GAAP adjustments: Add: Share-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues 6,437 6,867 12,779 13,639 Add: Amortization of acquired software 8,924 14,039 17,844 27,260 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 238,538 $ 214,354 $ 453,637 $ 426,765 GAAP gross margin 44.3 % 41.3 % 43.3 % 41.7 % Non-GAAP gross margin 47.3 % 45.7 % 46.5 % 46.1 % Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income and margin 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP operating income $ 61,874 $ 56,757 $ 106,854 $ 112,625 Non-GAAP adjustments: Add: Share-based compensation expense 26,028 25,800 53,924 51,079 Add: Employer portion of payroll tax related to employee stock transactions 669 398 1,148 1,110 Add: Acquisition-related costs 50 — 72 1,031 Add: Lease restructuring costs and other asset write-offs — — 1,545 — Add: Amortization of acquired software 8,924 14,039 17,844 27,260 Add: Amortization of customer and trade name intangibles 18,366 13,604 36,774 28,318 Non-GAAP adjustments subtotal 54,037 53,841 111,307 108,798 Non-GAAP operating income $ 115,911 $ 110,598 $ 218,161 $ 221,423 GAAP operating margin 12.3 % 12.1 % 10.9 % 12.2 % Non-GAAP operating margin 23.0 % 23.6 % 22.3 % 23.9 %

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, Reconciliation of non-GAAP net income and earnings per share 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP net income $ 49,130 $ 39,946 $ 80,005 $ 79,930 Non-GAAP adjustments: Add: Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating income 54,037 53,841 111,307 108,798 Less: Tax impact related to non-GAAP adjustments (17,237 ) (14,290 ) (30,648 ) (28,378 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 85,930 $ 79,497 $ 160,664 $ 160,350 GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 1.15 $ 0.94 $ 1.87 $ 1.88 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 2.01 $ 1.88 $ 3.76 $ 3.78 Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, Detail of share-based compensation expense 2023 2022 2023 2022 Subscriptions, maintenance, and professional services $ 6,437 $ 6,867 $ 12,779 $ 13,639 Sales and marketing expense 2,367 2,224 4,760 4,364 General and administrative expense 17,224 16,709 36,385 33,076 Total share-based compensation expense $ 26,028 $ 25,800 $ 53,924 $ 51,079 Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, Reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP net income $ 49,130 $ 39,946 $ 80,005 $ 79,930 Amortization of customer and trade name intangibles 18,366 13,604 36,774 28,318 Depreciation and amortization included in cost of revenues, sales and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, and research and development expense 19,359 23,820 39,124 46,887 Interest expense 5,566 5,066 11,894 8,747 Income tax provision 7,000 10,813 14,667 22,258 EBITDA $ 99,421 $ 93,249 $ 182,464 $ 186,139 Share-based compensation expense 26,028 25,800 53,924 51,079 Acquisition-related costs 50 — 72 1,031 Lease restructuring costs and other asset write-offs — — 1,545 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 125,499 $ 119,049 $ 238,005 $ 238,249

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, Reconciliation of free cash flow 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ (19,184 ) $ 76,679 $ 55,525 $ 130,220 Less: additions to property and equipment (4,350 ) (8,178 ) (6,370 ) (12,757 ) Less: capitalized software development (9,674 ) (8,516 ) (18,753 ) (16,463 ) Free cash flow $ (33,208 ) $ 59,985 $ 30,402 $ 101,000

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 118,764 $ 173,857 Accounts receivable, net 638,726 577,257 Short-term investments 19,100 37,030 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 80,290 59,098 Total current assets 856,880 847,242 Accounts receivable, long-term portion 8,310 8,271 Operating lease right-of-use assets 46,824 50,989 Property and equipment, net 165,721 172,786 Other assets: Software development costs, net 61,228 48,189 Goodwill 2,489,084 2,489,308 Other intangibles, net 948,990 1,002,164 Non-current investments 10,116 18,508 Other non-current assets 48,396 49,960 Total assets $ 4,635,549 $ 4,687,417 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 245,091 $ 236,754 Operating lease liabilities 11,381 10,736 Current income tax payable 1,905 43,667 Deferred revenue 565,840 568,538 Current portion of term loans 30,000 30,000 Total current liabilities 854,217 889,695 Term loans 243,729 362,905 Convertible senior notes due 2026, net 595,345 594,484 Deferred revenue, long-term 1,164 2,037 Deferred income taxes 109,247 148,891 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 44,483 48,049 Other long-term liabilities 19,113 16,967 Total liabilities 1,867,298 2,063,028 Shareholders’ equity $ 2,768,251 $ 2,624,389 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,635,549 $ 4,687,417

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 49,130 $ 39,946 $ 80,005 $ 79,930 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 37,636 37,717 75,748 75,866 Gains from sale of investments 2 2 2 (53 ) Share-based compensation expense 26,028 25,800 53,924 51,079 Operating lease right-of-use assets expense 2,765 2,022 6,569 5,104 Deferred income tax benefit (21,109 ) (9,698 ) (39,665 ) (19,136 ) Other (54 ) — 445 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities, exclusive of effects of acquired companies (113,582 ) (19,110 ) (121,503 ) (62,570 ) Net cash (used) provided by operating activities (19,184 ) 76,679 55,525 130,220 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property and equipment (4,350 ) (8,178 ) (6,370 ) (12,757 ) Purchase of marketable security investments — — (10,617 ) (4,592 ) Proceeds and maturities from marketable security investments 14,132 17,923 37,107 40,595 Investment in software development (9,674 ) (8,516 ) (18,753 ) (16,463 ) Cost of acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (615 ) (1,875 ) (117,313 ) Other — 181 16 152 Net cash provided (used) by investing activities 108 795 (492 ) (110,378 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment on term loans — (60,000 ) (120,000 ) (80,000 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options, net of withheld shares for taxes upon equity award settlement 2,281 (12,152 ) 2,123 (4,107 ) Contributions from employee stock purchase plan 4,714 4,478 7,751 8,156 Net cash provided (used) by financing activities 6,995 (67,674 ) (110,126 ) (75,951 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (12,081 ) 9,800 (55,093 ) (56,109 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 130,845 243,262 173,857 309,171 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 118,764 $ 253,062 $ 118,764 $ 253,062

Contacts

Hala Elsherbini



Senior Director, Investor Relations



Tyler Technologies, Inc.



972-713-3770 ext. 1143



hala.elsherbini@tylertech.com

Read full story here