Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2023

SaaS revenues grew 24.4%

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$TYL #TylerTech—Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

Revenues

Total revenues were $471.9 million, up 3.5% from the first quarter of 2022. On an organic basis, which also excludes COVID-related revenues, revenues grew 7.2%.

Recurring Revenues

Recurring revenues from maintenance and subscriptions were $395.6 million, up 9.1% from the first quarter of 2022, and comprised 83.8% of total revenues (compared to 79.5% for the first quarter of 2022). On an organic basis, recurring revenues grew 10.4%.

Subscription revenues were $280.5 million, up 14.3% from the first quarter of 2022. On an organic basis, subscription revenues grew 16.4%. Within subscriptions: SaaS revenues grew organically 24.4% to $126.6 million. Transaction-based revenues grew 7.1% to $153.9 million. On an organic basis, transaction-based revenues grew 13.1%. SaaS arrangements comprised approximately 87% of the total new software contract value, compared to approximately 80% for the first quarter of 2022.

Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) from subscriptions and maintenance was $1.58 billion, up 9.1% from the first quarter of 2022. SaaS bookings and conversions in the quarter added $17.1 million in SaaS ARR.

Earnings/EBITDA

GAAP operating income was $45.0 million, down 19.5% from the first quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP operating income was $102.2 million, down 7.7% from the first quarter of 2022.

GAAP net income was $30.9 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, down 22.8% from the first quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income was $74.7 million, or $1.76 per diluted share, down 7.6% from the first quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was $112.5 million, down 5.6% from the first quarter of 2022.

Cash Flow

Cash flows from operations were $74.7 million, up 39.5% from the first quarter of 2022. Free cash flow was $63.6 million, up 55.1% from the first quarter of 2022.

“We began 2023 by delivering strong first quarter results that met or exceeded our expectations for most key metrics,” said Lynn Moore, Tyler’s president and chief executive officer. “We achieved organic revenue growth of 7.2% even with the impact of short-term headwinds from our new business mix shift and the related decline in software license revenues. Cloud adoption trended higher than anticipated with SaaS comprising 87% of our new software contract value, and free cash flow was robust. We continued to direct cash flow to debt repayment as we reduced our term debt by $120 million during the quarter, bringing our net leverage to 1.5 times proforma EBITDA.

“We saw strong sales performance across our product portfolios as momentum continues to build with cross-division sales synergies and a growing pipeline of active opportunities. The public sector market remains very active, and we are experiencing a robust demand environment reflected in high volumes of request for proposal and demo activity.

“Our cloud initiatives are on track in what we see as a pivotal year in our cloud transition. Importantly, our unparalleled competitive strengths, including the breadth of our products and the depth of our client base, position us well to execute our long-term strategic growth roadmap. We look forward to sharing more details of our mid- to long-term strategy supporting our Tyler 2030 vision during our upcoming investor day on June 15, 2023,” concluded Moore.

Guidance for 2023

As of April 26, 2023, Tyler Technologies is providing the following guidance for the full year 2023:

Total revenues are expected to be in the range of $1.935 billion to $1.970 billion.

GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $3.65 to $3.80 and may vary significantly due to the impact of stock option activity on the GAAP effective tax rate.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $7.50 to $7.65.

Interest expense is expected to be approximately $26 million, including approximately $5 million of non-cash amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs.

Pretax non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be approximately $109 million.

Research and development expense is expected to be in the range of $108 million to $110 million.

Fully diluted shares for the year are expected to be in the range of 42.5 million to 43.0 million shares.

GAAP earnings per share assumes an estimated annual effective tax rate of approximately 18.5% after discrete tax items, including approximately $7 million of discrete tax benefits related to share-based compensation.

The non-GAAP annual effective tax rate is expected to be 22.0%.

Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $63 million to $65 million, including approximately $37 million of capitalized software development costs. Total depreciation and amortization expense is expected to be approximately $149 million, including approximately $109 million from amortization of acquisition intangibles.

GAAP to non-GAAP guidance reconciliation

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share excludes the estimated full-year impact of non-cash share-based compensation expense and employer portion of payroll tax related to employee stock transactions of approximately $109 million, amortization of acquired software and intangible assets of approximately $109 million, and acquisition-related costs, lease restructuring and other asset write-off costs of approximately $2 million. Additionally, the non-GAAP tax rate of 22.0% is estimated periodically as described below under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and excludes approximately $7 million of estimated discrete tax benefits that are included in the GAAP estimated annual effective tax rate.

Conference Call

Tyler Technologies will hold a conference call on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the company’s results. The company is offering participants the opportunity to register in advance for the conference through the following link: https://conferencingportals.com/event/dXimaDxA. Registered participants will receive an email with a calendar reminder and dial-in number and PIN that will allow them to listen to the call live.

The live audio webcast and archived replay can also be accessed at http://investors.tylertech.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 40,000 successful installations across more than 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Tyler Technologies has provided in this press release financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and are therefore considered non-GAAP financial measures. This information includes non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow. We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believe they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating Tyler’s ongoing operational performance because they provide additional insight in comparing results from period to period. Tyler believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures discussed above exclude share-based compensation expense, employer portion of payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, expenses associated with amortization of intangibles arising from business combinations, acquisition-related expenses, and lease restructuring costs and other asset write-offs. Annualized recurring revenues (ARR) is calculated by annualizing the current quarter’s recurring revenues from maintenance and subscriptions.

Tyler currently uses a non-GAAP tax rate of 22.0%. This rate is based on Tyler’s estimated annual GAAP income tax rate forecast, adjusted to account for items excluded from GAAP income in calculating Tyler’s non-GAAP income, as well as significant non-recurring tax adjustments. The non-GAAP tax rate used in future periods will be reviewed periodically to determine whether it remains appropriate in consideration of factors including Tyler’s periodic annual effective tax rate calculated in accordance with GAAP, changes resulting from tax legislation, changes in the geographic mix of revenues and expenses, and other factors deemed significant. Due to differences in tax treatment of items excluded from non-GAAP earnings, as well as the methodology applied to Tyler’s estimated annual tax rate as described above, the estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income may differ from the GAAP tax rate and from Tyler’s actual tax liabilities.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures used by Tyler Technologies may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

Forward-looking Statements

This document contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical in nature and typically address future or anticipated events, trends, expectations or beliefs with respect to our financial condition, results of operations or business. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “foresees,” “forecasts,” “estimates,” “plans,” “intends,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “projects,” “might,” “could” or other similar words or phrases. Similarly, statements that describe our business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. We believe there is a reasonable basis for our forward-looking statements, but they are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from the expectations and beliefs reflected in the forward-looking statements. We presently consider the following to be among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations and beliefs: (1) the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its potential effects on the economic environment, our customers and our operations, as well as any changes to federal, state or local government laws, regulations or orders in connection with the pandemic; (2) changes in the budgets or regulatory environments of our clients, primarily local and state governments, that could negatively impact information technology spending; (3) disruption to our business and harm to our competitive position resulting from cyber-attacks and security vulnerabilities; (4) our ability to protect client information from security breaches and provide uninterrupted operations of data centers; (5) our ability to achieve growth or operational synergies through the integration of acquired businesses, while avoiding unanticipated costs and disruptions to existing operations; (6) material portions of our business require the Internet infrastructure to be adequately maintained; (7) our ability to achieve our financial forecasts due to various factors, including project delays by our clients, reductions in transaction size, fewer transactions, delays in delivery of new products or releases or a decline in our renewal rates for service agreements; (8) general economic, political and market conditions, including inflation and increases in interest rates; (9) technological and market risks associated with the development of new products or services or of new versions of existing or acquired products or services; (10) competition in the industry in which we conduct business and the impact of competition on pricing, client retention and pressure for new products or services; (11) the ability to attract and retain qualified personnel and dealing with the loss or retirement of key members of management or other key personnel; and (12) costs of compliance and any failure to comply with government and stock exchange regulations. These factors and other risks that affect our business are described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the detailed “Risk Factors” contained in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q. We expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements.

(Comparative results follow)

#TYL_Financial

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenues: Subscriptions $ 280,465 $ 245,443 Maintenance 115,130 117,029 Professional services 60,929 70,015 Software licenses and royalties 10,130 16,506 Hardware and other 5,199 7,115 Total revenues 471,853 456,108 Cost of revenues: Subscriptions, maintenance, and professional services 252,415 242,832 Software licenses and royalties 2,313 1,445 Amortization of software development 2,588 1,164 Amortization of acquired software 8,920 13,221 Hardware and other 5,780 5,028 Total cost of revenues 272,016 263,690 Gross profit 199,837 192,418 Sales and marketing expense 37,103 35,206 General and administrative expense 72,360 62,689 Research and development expense 26,987 23,941 Amortization of other intangibles 18,407 14,714 Operating income 44,980 55,868 Interest expense (7,684 ) (4,804 ) Other income, net 1,246 364 Income before income taxes 38,542 51,428 Income tax provision 7,667 11,444 Net income $ 30,875 $ 39,984 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.74 $ 0.97 Diluted $ 0.73 $ 0.94 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 41,832 41,364 Diluted 42,506 42,443

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, Reconciliation of non-GAAP gross profit and margin 2023 2022 GAAP gross profit $ 199,837 $ 192,418 Non-GAAP adjustments: Add: Share-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues 6,342 6,772 Add: Amortization of acquired software 8,920 13,221 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 215,099 $ 212,411 GAAP gross margin 42.4 % 42.2 % Non-GAAP gross margin 45.6 % 46.6 %

Three months ended March 31, Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income and margin 2023 2022 GAAP operating income $ 44,980 $ 55,868 Non-GAAP adjustments: Add: Share-based compensation expense 27,896 25,279 Add: Employer portion of payroll tax related to employee stock transactions 479 712 Add: Acquisition-related costs 22 1,031 Add: Lease restructuring costs and other asset write-offs 1,545 — Add: Amortization of acquired software 8,920 13,221 Add: Amortization of customer and trade name intangibles 18,407 14,714 Non-GAAP adjustments subtotal 57,269 54,957 Non-GAAP operating income $ 102,249 $ 110,825 GAAP operating margin 9.5 % 12.2 % Non-GAAP operating margin 21.7 % 24.3 %

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, Reconciliation of non-GAAP net income and earnings per share 2023 2022 GAAP net income $ 30,875 $ 39,984 Non-GAAP adjustments: Add: Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating income 57,269 54,957 Less: Tax impact related to non-GAAP adjustments (13,411 ) (14,088 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 74,733 $ 80,853 GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 0.73 $ 0.94 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 1.76 $ 1.90

Three months ended March 31, Detail of share-based compensation expense 2023 2022 Subscriptions, maintenance and professional services $ 6,342 $ 6,772 Sales and marketing expense 2,393 2,140 General and administrative expense 19,161 16,367 Total share-based compensation expense $ 27,896 $ 25,279

Three months ended March 31, Reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA 2023 2022 GAAP net income $ 30,875 $ 39,984 Amortization of customer and trade name intangibles 18,407 14,714 Depreciation and amortization included in cost of revenues, sales and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, and research and development expense 18,420 21,935 Interest expense 7,673 4,813 Income tax provision 7,667 11,444 EBITDA $ 83,042 $ 92,890 Share-based compensation expense 27,896 25,279 Acquisition-related costs 22 1,031 Lease restructuring costs and other asset write-offs 1,545 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 112,505 $ 119,200

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, Reconciliation of free cash flow 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 74,709 $ 53,541 Less: additions to property and equipment (2,020 ) (4,579 ) Less: capitalized software development (9,079 ) (7,947 ) Free cash flow $ 63,610 $ 41,015

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 130,845 $ 173,857 Accounts receivable, net 508,683 577,257 Short-term investments 28,810 37,030 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 77,325 59,098 Total current assets 745,663 847,242 Accounts receivable, long-term portion 9,282 8,271 Operating lease right-of-use assets 48,627 50,989 Property and equipment, net 167,683 172,786 Other assets: Software development costs, net 54,565 48,189 Goodwill 2,489,084 2,489,308 Other intangibles, net 976,359 1,002,164 Non-current investments 14,544 18,508 Other non-current assets 49,828 49,960 Total assets $ 4,555,635 $ 4,687,417 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 226,883 $ 236,754 Operating lease liabilities 11,413 10,736 Current income tax payable 69,337 43,667 Deferred revenue 497,395 568,538 Current portion of term loans 30,000 30,000 Total current liabilities 835,028 889,695 Term loans 243,603 362,905 Convertible senior notes due 2026, net 594,914 594,484 Deferred revenue, long-term 1,600 2,037 Deferred income taxes 130,367 148,891 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 46,567 48,049 Other long-term liabilities 17,423 16,967 Total liabilities 1,869,502 2,063,028 Shareholders’ equity $ 2,686,133 $ 2,624,389 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,555,635 $ 4,687,417

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 30,875 $ 39,984 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 38,112 38,149 Gains from sale of investments — (55 ) Share-based compensation expense 27,896 25,279 Operating lease right-of-use assets expense 3,804 3,082 Deferred income tax benefit (18,556 ) (9,438 ) Other 499 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities, exclusive of effects of acquired companies (7,921 ) (43,460 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 74,709 53,541 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property and equipment (2,020 ) (4,579 ) Purchase of marketable security investments (10,617 ) (4,592 ) Proceeds and maturities from marketable security investments 22,975 22,672 Investment in software development (9,079 ) (7,947 ) Cost of acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,875 ) (116,698 ) Other 16 (29 ) Net cash provided used by investing activities (600 ) (111,173 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment on term loans (120,000 ) (20,000 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options, net of withheld shares for taxes upon equity award (158 ) 8,045 Contributions from employee stock purchase plan 3,037 3,678 Net cash used provided by financing activities (117,121 ) (8,277 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (43,012 ) (65,909 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 173,857 309,171 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 130,845 $ 243,262

Contacts

Brian K. Miller



Executive Vice President & CFO



Tyler Technologies, Inc.



972-713-3720



brian.miller@tylertech.com