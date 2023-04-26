<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2023
Business Wire

Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2023

di Business Wire

SaaS revenues grew 24.4%

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$TYL #TylerTechTyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

Revenues

Total revenues were $471.9 million, up 3.5% from the first quarter of 2022. On an organic basis, which also excludes COVID-related revenues, revenues grew 7.2%.

Recurring Revenues

Recurring revenues from maintenance and subscriptions were $395.6 million, up 9.1% from the first quarter of 2022, and comprised 83.8% of total revenues (compared to 79.5% for the first quarter of 2022). On an organic basis, recurring revenues grew 10.4%.

  • Subscription revenues were $280.5 million, up 14.3% from the first quarter of 2022. On an organic basis, subscription revenues grew 16.4%. Within subscriptions:
    • SaaS revenues grew organically 24.4% to $126.6 million.
    • Transaction-based revenues grew 7.1% to $153.9 million. On an organic basis, transaction-based revenues grew 13.1%.
    • SaaS arrangements comprised approximately 87% of the total new software contract value, compared to approximately 80% for the first quarter of 2022.
  • Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) from subscriptions and maintenance was $1.58 billion, up 9.1% from the first quarter of 2022. SaaS bookings and conversions in the quarter added $17.1 million in SaaS ARR.

Earnings/EBITDA

  • GAAP operating income was $45.0 million, down 19.5% from the first quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP operating income was $102.2 million, down 7.7% from the first quarter of 2022.
  • GAAP net income was $30.9 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, down 22.8% from the first quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income was $74.7 million, or $1.76 per diluted share, down 7.6% from the first quarter of 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $112.5 million, down 5.6% from the first quarter of 2022.

Cash Flow

Cash flows from operations were $74.7 million, up 39.5% from the first quarter of 2022. Free cash flow was $63.6 million, up 55.1% from the first quarter of 2022.

“We began 2023 by delivering strong first quarter results that met or exceeded our expectations for most key metrics,” said Lynn Moore, Tyler’s president and chief executive officer. “We achieved organic revenue growth of 7.2% even with the impact of short-term headwinds from our new business mix shift and the related decline in software license revenues. Cloud adoption trended higher than anticipated with SaaS comprising 87% of our new software contract value, and free cash flow was robust. We continued to direct cash flow to debt repayment as we reduced our term debt by $120 million during the quarter, bringing our net leverage to 1.5 times proforma EBITDA.

“We saw strong sales performance across our product portfolios as momentum continues to build with cross-division sales synergies and a growing pipeline of active opportunities. The public sector market remains very active, and we are experiencing a robust demand environment reflected in high volumes of request for proposal and demo activity.

“Our cloud initiatives are on track in what we see as a pivotal year in our cloud transition. Importantly, our unparalleled competitive strengths, including the breadth of our products and the depth of our client base, position us well to execute our long-term strategic growth roadmap. We look forward to sharing more details of our mid- to long-term strategy supporting our Tyler 2030 vision during our upcoming investor day on June 15, 2023,” concluded Moore.

Guidance for 2023

As of April 26, 2023, Tyler Technologies is providing the following guidance for the full year 2023:

  • Total revenues are expected to be in the range of $1.935 billion to $1.970 billion.
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $3.65 to $3.80 and may vary significantly due to the impact of stock option activity on the GAAP effective tax rate.
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $7.50 to $7.65.
  • Interest expense is expected to be approximately $26 million, including approximately $5 million of non-cash amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs.
  • Pretax non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be approximately $109 million.
  • Research and development expense is expected to be in the range of $108 million to $110 million.
  • Fully diluted shares for the year are expected to be in the range of 42.5 million to 43.0 million shares.
  • GAAP earnings per share assumes an estimated annual effective tax rate of approximately 18.5% after discrete tax items, including approximately $7 million of discrete tax benefits related to share-based compensation.
  • The non-GAAP annual effective tax rate is expected to be 22.0%.
  • Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $63 million to $65 million, including approximately $37 million of capitalized software development costs. Total depreciation and amortization expense is expected to be approximately $149 million, including approximately $109 million from amortization of acquisition intangibles.

GAAP to non-GAAP guidance reconciliation

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share excludes the estimated full-year impact of non-cash share-based compensation expense and employer portion of payroll tax related to employee stock transactions of approximately $109 million, amortization of acquired software and intangible assets of approximately $109 million, and acquisition-related costs, lease restructuring and other asset write-off costs of approximately $2 million. Additionally, the non-GAAP tax rate of 22.0% is estimated periodically as described below under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and excludes approximately $7 million of estimated discrete tax benefits that are included in the GAAP estimated annual effective tax rate.

Conference Call

Tyler Technologies will hold a conference call on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the company’s results. The company is offering participants the opportunity to register in advance for the conference through the following link: https://conferencingportals.com/event/dXimaDxA. Registered participants will receive an email with a calendar reminder and dial-in number and PIN that will allow them to listen to the call live.

The live audio webcast and archived replay can also be accessed at http://investors.tylertech.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 40,000 successful installations across more than 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Tyler Technologies has provided in this press release financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and are therefore considered non-GAAP financial measures. This information includes non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow. We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believe they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating Tyler’s ongoing operational performance because they provide additional insight in comparing results from period to period. Tyler believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures discussed above exclude share-based compensation expense, employer portion of payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, expenses associated with amortization of intangibles arising from business combinations, acquisition-related expenses, and lease restructuring costs and other asset write-offs. Annualized recurring revenues (ARR) is calculated by annualizing the current quarter’s recurring revenues from maintenance and subscriptions.

Tyler currently uses a non-GAAP tax rate of 22.0%. This rate is based on Tyler’s estimated annual GAAP income tax rate forecast, adjusted to account for items excluded from GAAP income in calculating Tyler’s non-GAAP income, as well as significant non-recurring tax adjustments. The non-GAAP tax rate used in future periods will be reviewed periodically to determine whether it remains appropriate in consideration of factors including Tyler’s periodic annual effective tax rate calculated in accordance with GAAP, changes resulting from tax legislation, changes in the geographic mix of revenues and expenses, and other factors deemed significant. Due to differences in tax treatment of items excluded from non-GAAP earnings, as well as the methodology applied to Tyler’s estimated annual tax rate as described above, the estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income may differ from the GAAP tax rate and from Tyler’s actual tax liabilities.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures used by Tyler Technologies may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

Forward-looking Statements

This document contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical in nature and typically address future or anticipated events, trends, expectations or beliefs with respect to our financial condition, results of operations or business. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “foresees,” “forecasts,” “estimates,” “plans,” “intends,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “projects,” “might,” “could” or other similar words or phrases. Similarly, statements that describe our business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. We believe there is a reasonable basis for our forward-looking statements, but they are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from the expectations and beliefs reflected in the forward-looking statements. We presently consider the following to be among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations and beliefs: (1) the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its potential effects on the economic environment, our customers and our operations, as well as any changes to federal, state or local government laws, regulations or orders in connection with the pandemic; (2) changes in the budgets or regulatory environments of our clients, primarily local and state governments, that could negatively impact information technology spending; (3) disruption to our business and harm to our competitive position resulting from cyber-attacks and security vulnerabilities; (4) our ability to protect client information from security breaches and provide uninterrupted operations of data centers; (5) our ability to achieve growth or operational synergies through the integration of acquired businesses, while avoiding unanticipated costs and disruptions to existing operations; (6) material portions of our business require the Internet infrastructure to be adequately maintained; (7) our ability to achieve our financial forecasts due to various factors, including project delays by our clients, reductions in transaction size, fewer transactions, delays in delivery of new products or releases or a decline in our renewal rates for service agreements; (8) general economic, political and market conditions, including inflation and increases in interest rates; (9) technological and market risks associated with the development of new products or services or of new versions of existing or acquired products or services; (10) competition in the industry in which we conduct business and the impact of competition on pricing, client retention and pressure for new products or services; (11) the ability to attract and retain qualified personnel and dealing with the loss or retirement of key members of management or other key personnel; and (12) costs of compliance and any failure to comply with government and stock exchange regulations. These factors and other risks that affect our business are described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the detailed “Risk Factors” contained in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q. We expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements.

(Comparative results follow)

#TYL_Financial

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

Three months ended March 31,

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

 

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

Subscriptions

$

280,465

 

 

$

245,443

 

Maintenance

 

115,130

 

 

 

117,029

 

Professional services

 

60,929

 

 

 

70,015

 

Software licenses and royalties

 

10,130

 

 

 

16,506

 

Hardware and other

 

5,199

 

 

 

7,115

 

Total revenues

 

471,853

 

 

 

456,108

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues:

 

 

 

Subscriptions, maintenance, and professional services

 

252,415

 

 

 

242,832

 

Software licenses and royalties

 

2,313

 

 

 

1,445

 

Amortization of software development

 

2,588

 

 

 

1,164

 

Amortization of acquired software

 

8,920

 

 

 

13,221

 

Hardware and other

 

5,780

 

 

 

5,028

 

Total cost of revenues

 

272,016

 

 

 

263,690

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

199,837

 

 

 

192,418

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing expense

 

37,103

 

 

 

35,206

 

General and administrative expense

 

72,360

 

 

 

62,689

 

Research and development expense

 

26,987

 

 

 

23,941

 

Amortization of other intangibles

 

18,407

 

 

 

14,714

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

 

44,980

 

 

 

55,868

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

(7,684

)

 

 

(4,804

)

Other income, net

 

1,246

 

 

 

364

 

Income before income taxes

 

38,542

 

 

 

51,428

 

Income tax provision

 

7,667

 

 

 

11,444

 

Net income

$

30,875

 

 

$

39,984

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per common share:

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.74

 

 

$

0.97

 

Diluted

$

0.73

 

 

$

0.94

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

Basic

 

41,832

 

 

 

41,364

 

Diluted

 

42,506

 

 

 

42,443

 

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)
 
 

 

 

Three months ended March 31,

Reconciliation of non-GAAP gross profit and margin

 

2023

 

2022

GAAP gross profit

 

$

199,837

 

 

$

192,418

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

Add: Share-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues

 

 

6,342

 

 

 

6,772

 

Add: Amortization of acquired software

 

 

8,920

 

 

 

13,221

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

 

$

215,099

 

 

$

212,411

 

GAAP gross margin

 

 

42.4

%

 

 

42.2

%

Non-GAAP gross margin

 

 

45.6

%

 

 

46.6

%

 

 

Three months ended March 31,

Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income and margin

 

2023

 

2022

GAAP operating income

 

$

44,980

 

 

$

55,868

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

Add: Share-based compensation expense

 

 

27,896

 

 

 

25,279

 

Add: Employer portion of payroll tax related to employee stock transactions

 

 

479

 

 

 

712

 

Add: Acquisition-related costs

 

 

22

 

 

 

1,031

 

Add: Lease restructuring costs and other asset write-offs

 

 

1,545

 

 

 

 

Add: Amortization of acquired software

 

 

8,920

 

 

 

13,221

 

Add: Amortization of customer and trade name intangibles

 

 

18,407

 

 

 

14,714

 

Non-GAAP adjustments subtotal

 

 

57,269

 

 

 

54,957

 

Non-GAAP operating income

 

$

102,249

 

 

$

110,825

 

GAAP operating margin

 

 

9.5

%

 

 

12.2

%

Non-GAAP operating margin

 

 

21.7

%

 

 

24.3

%

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)
 
 

 

 

Three months ended March 31,

Reconciliation of non-GAAP net income and earnings per share

 

2023

 

2022

GAAP net income

 

$

30,875

 

 

$

39,984

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

Add: Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating income

 

 

57,269

 

 

 

54,957

 

Less: Tax impact related to non-GAAP adjustments

 

 

(13,411

)

 

 

(14,088

)

Non-GAAP net income

 

$

74,733

 

 

$

80,853

 

GAAP earnings per diluted share

 

$

0.73

 

 

$

0.94

 

Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share

 

$

1.76

 

 

$

1.90

 

 

 

Three months ended March 31,

Detail of share-based compensation expense

 

2023

 

2022

Subscriptions, maintenance and professional services

 

$

6,342

 

$

6,772

Sales and marketing expense

 

 

2,393

 

 

2,140

General and administrative expense

 

 

19,161

 

 

16,367

Total share-based compensation expense

 

$

27,896

 

$

25,279

 

 

Three months ended March 31,

Reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA

 

2023

 

2022

GAAP net income

 

$

30,875

 

$

39,984

Amortization of customer and trade name intangibles

 

 

18,407

 

 

14,714

Depreciation and amortization included in cost of revenues, sales and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, and research and development expense

 

 

18,420

 

 

21,935

Interest expense

 

 

7,673

 

 

4,813

Income tax provision

 

 

7,667

 

 

11,444

EBITDA

 

$

83,042

 

$

92,890

Share-based compensation expense

 

 

27,896

 

 

25,279

Acquisition-related costs

 

 

22

 

 

1,031

Lease restructuring costs and other asset write-offs

 

 

1,545

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

112,505

 

$

119,200

 

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)
 
 

 

 

Three months ended March 31,

Reconciliation of free cash flow

 

2023

 

2022

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

74,709

 

 

$

53,541

 

Less: additions to property and equipment

 

 

(2,020

)

 

 

(4,579

)

Less: capitalized software development

 

 

(9,079

)

 

 

(7,947

)

Free cash flow

 

$

63,610

 

 

$

41,015

 

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

March 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

130,845

 

$

173,857

Accounts receivable, net

 

508,683

 

 

577,257

Short-term investments

 

28,810

 

 

37,030

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

77,325

 

 

59,098

Total current assets

 

745,663

 

 

847,242

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, long-term portion

 

9,282

 

 

8,271

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

48,627

 

 

50,989

Property and equipment, net

 

167,683

 

 

172,786

 

 

 

 

Other assets:

 

 

 

Software development costs, net

 

54,565

 

 

48,189

Goodwill

 

2,489,084

 

 

2,489,308

Other intangibles, net

 

976,359

 

 

1,002,164

Non-current investments

 

14,544

 

 

18,508

Other non-current assets

 

49,828

 

 

49,960

Total assets

$

4,555,635

 

$

4,687,417

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

226,883

 

$

236,754

Operating lease liabilities

 

11,413

 

 

10,736

Current income tax payable

 

69,337

 

 

43,667

Deferred revenue

 

497,395

 

 

568,538

Current portion of term loans

 

30,000

 

 

30,000

Total current liabilities

 

835,028

 

 

889,695

 

 

 

 

Term loans

 

243,603

 

 

362,905

Convertible senior notes due 2026, net

 

594,914

 

 

594,484

Deferred revenue, long-term

 

1,600

 

 

2,037

Deferred income taxes

 

130,367

 

 

148,891

Operating lease liabilities, long-term

 

46,567

 

 

48,049

Other long-term liabilities

 

17,423

 

 

16,967

Total liabilities

 

1,869,502

 

 

2,063,028

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity

$

2,686,133

 

$

2,624,389

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

4,555,635

 

$

4,687,417

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three months ended March 31,

 

 

2023

 

2022

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

30,875

 

 

$

39,984

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operations:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

38,112

 

 

 

38,149

 

Gains from sale of investments

 

 

 

 

 

(55

)

Share-based compensation expense

 

 

27,896

 

 

 

25,279

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets expense

 

 

3,804

 

 

 

3,082

 

Deferred income tax benefit

 

 

(18,556

)

 

 

(9,438

)

Other

 

 

499

 

 

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, exclusive of effects of acquired companies

 

 

(7,921

)

 

 

(43,460

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

74,709

 

 

 

53,541

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Additions to property and equipment

 

 

(2,020

)

 

 

(4,579

)

Purchase of marketable security investments

 

 

(10,617

)

 

 

(4,592

)

Proceeds and maturities from marketable security investments

 

 

22,975

 

 

 

22,672

 

Investment in software development

 

 

(9,079

)

 

 

(7,947

)

Cost of acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

 

(1,875

)

 

 

(116,698

)

Other

 

 

16

 

 

 

(29

)

Net cash provided used by investing activities

 

 

(600

)

 

 

(111,173

)

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Payment on term loans

 

 

(120,000

)

 

 

(20,000

)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options, net of withheld shares for taxes upon equity award

 

 

(158

)

 

 

8,045

 

Contributions from employee stock purchase plan

 

 

3,037

 

 

 

3,678

 

Net cash used provided by financing activities

 

 

(117,121

)

 

 

(8,277

)

 

 

 

 

 

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(43,012

)

 

 

(65,909

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

 

173,857

 

 

 

309,171

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

 

$

130,845

 

 

$

243,262

 

 

Contacts

Brian K. Miller

Executive Vice President & CFO

Tyler Technologies, Inc.

972-713-3720

brian.miller@tylertech.com

Articoli correlati

CACI Reports Results for Its Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter

Business Wire Business Wire -
Revenues of $1.7 billion, 10% YoY growth Net income of $100.7 million and Diluted EPS of $4.33 Adjusted EBITDA of $191.8...
Continua a leggere

Sonder Holdings Inc. to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 10, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND), a leading next-generation hospitality company that is redefining the guest experience through...
Continua a leggere

TravelCenters of America Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
WESTLAKE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. First...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

CACI Reports Results for Its Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter

Business Wire