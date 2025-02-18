Tyler Technologies Ranks Among Forbes’ Best Large Employers

Employees nationwide recommend Tyler as a top employer for the second consecutive year

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$TYL #TylerTech--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) was recently named to Forbes’ “America’s Best Large Employers” list for 2025. This marks the second time Tyler has been included in this list; the company has previously been named on Forbes’ Best Midsize and Best Small Employers lists a total of 11 times in the past.

“We are proud to once again be recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Large Employers,” said Lynn Moore, president and CEO of Tyler. “This recognition reflects the strong culture and public trust we’ve built. As we continue to grow, our commitment to empowering the public sector and fostering an environment where our team members can thrive remains a priority.”

Forbes, in collaboration with analytics firm Statista, identified America’s Best Large Employers through an independent survey of over 217,000 U.S. employees across various industries. The ranking evaluated more than 2,000 companies with at least 1,000 employees within the U.S., assessing them both collectively and within their respective industries to compile the final list.

Although 2,000 of the largest public companies in the U.S. qualified, only 300 achieved the top ranking. Tyler was ranked across various industries, including banking and financial services, education, healthcare, information technology, professional services, and transportation.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is a leading provider of integrated software and technology services for the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 45,000 successful installations across 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including on Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

