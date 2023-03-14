Tyler Technologies Named an Esri Cornerstone Partner

Tyler recognized for 20 years of commitment to Esri and ArcGIS technology

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$TYL #TylerTech—Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) was recognized as a Cornerstone Partner at the 2023 Esri Partner Conference, held in Palm Springs, California, from March 4-6, 2023. This acknowledgment was presented to Tyler for its long-term commitment to Esri and the GIS community.

“We are proud to be named as an Esri Cornerstone Partner this year,” said Lynn Moore, president and chief executive officer for Tyler. “We are passionate about empowering communities and engaging residents through GIS-centric software, and Esri allows us to bring this technology to our clients as the global market leader.”

As the most powerful information exploitation tool available, GIS technology supports Tyler’s clients from police departments to assessors’ offices to school transportation directors. For example, Tyler’s Enterprise Public Safety solution uses GIS technology to enable true situation awareness based on travel time, road systems, and real-world routing factors. Geo-fencing capabilities provide dynamic estimated time of arrivals for responding units and automatic notifications to dispatch when units arrive on the scene. Similarly, Tyler’s Enterprise Assessment & Tax solution uses GIS technology to allow assessors to display CAMA data in real-time on thematic map layers and display event-based conditions that show the location of events such as permits, sales, and appeals.

Cornerstone Partner recognition is given to organizations that have participated in the Esri Partner Network for 20 years while demonstrating a consistent focus on helping customers succeed through the adoption of ArcGIS technology.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients gain actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 40,000 successful installations across nearly 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

Contacts

Jennifer Kepler



Tyler Technologies



972.713.3770



Media.team@tylertech.com