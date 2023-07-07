Tyler Technologies Named a Best Place to Work in Mississippi

Tyler’s Jackson office ranked first in the small team category

JACKSON, Miss.—Tyler Technologies, Inc. announced today that its Jackson, Mississippi, office has been recognized by the Mississippi Business Journal as one of the 2023 Best Places to Work, marking the third time the organization made the list. Tyler ranked first in the Small Team category.





“We are pleased to be recognized by the Mississippi Business Journal for our great workplace culture in Jackson,” said Tina Wells, general manager for Tyler’s state enterprise of Mississippi. “Our employees are committed to making government better through technology, and we’re glad we can provide an environment where they can thrive in their jobs.”

Tyler has been partnering with the state of Mississippi since 2010. In that time, the company developed more than 380 Mississippi digital government solutions, including Mississippi’s first government chatbot, MISSI. Tyler solutions built for the state have received 183 awards for their innovative approach to state government. Historically, Tyler’s public-private partnership with Mississippi results in a cost avoidance for the state of over $2 million per year.

The Best Places to Work in Mississippi awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the state’s best employers that are raising the bar of excellence in Mississippi’s business climate. To be considered for participation, companies must meet the following eligibility requirements: be a for-profit or not-for-profit business; be a publicly or privately held business; have a local presence in Mississippi; have at least 15 full-time employees in Mississippi; and be in good standing with the Mississippi Secretary of State.

The winners were revealed at a special event held on June 29 and will be recognized in an upcoming special edition of the Mississippi Business Journal.

