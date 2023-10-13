Tyler Technologies Named a Best Place to Work in Maine

Company recognized on the annual list for 16 years

YARMOUTH, Maine–Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) has been recognized as one of the 2023 Best Places to Work in Maine. Tyler was included as one of 134 companies in the "Large Employer Category," which includes companies with more than 250 U.S. employees. This marks the 16th time that Tyler has been included on the list.





“We’re honored to once again be recognized as a best place to work in Maine by our team members,” said Kelley Shimansky, chief human resources officer for Tyler. “We are proud of our team members, culture, and continued growth; these are what make Tyler such a special place to work and grow a rewarding career.”

This year, 134 companies met the criteria of a best place to work. Tyler joins leading Maine employers representing industries including finance, technology, healthcare, real estate, and retail. Tyler has more than 1,250 employees in Maine across its offices in Augusta, Bangor, Falmouth, and Yarmouth, where the company’s ERP & Civic Division is based.

Companies from across Maine entered the two-part process to determine the best places to work list. The first part was an evaluation of each nominee’s workplace policies and practices and demographics. The second part involved an employee survey to measure the overall employee experience. Best Companies Group managed the survey process and analyzed the data to determine the final rankings.

The Best Places to Work in Maine awards program was created in 2006 and is compiled by the Maine State Council of the Society of Human Resource Management, Best Companies Group, and BridgeTower Media. Its goal is to encourage excellence in employers and recognize those that have consistently fostered outstanding workplaces.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 40,000 successful installations across nearly 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

