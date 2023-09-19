Tyler Technologies Increases Efficiency for Self-Represented Litigants Using Easy Form Solution in Illinois

Tyler’s partnerships with Suffolk University Law School, Illinois Legal Aid Online, and the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts streamline electronic filing process

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$TYL #TylerTech—Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today recent success with the Appearance with e-filing Easy Form, aimed at self-represented litigants filing into civil court cases in Illinois. Through collaboration between Tyler, Suffolk University Law School, Illinois Legal Aid Online (ILAO), and the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts (AOIC), the groups have been able to streamline the process from form creation through electronic filing for courts in nearly all Illinois counties.





Since 2021, Suffolk Law and ILAO have been building an electronic form creation and filing solution for the Illinois courts, saving court users time and money by reducing trips to the courthouse and eliminating paper copies. In 2022, Suffolk Law became certified as an electronic filing service provider (EFSP) in Illinois. In December 2022, Illinois courts began receiving electronic filings through the ILAO Easy Form. The Easy Form helps self-represented litigants fill out and e-file their court forms by asking simple questions on a computer or mobile device.

“It can be difficult for self-represented litigants to understand the often-complex electronic filing process,” said David Colarusso, practitioner in residence & director, Suffolk University Law School. “Our ESFP guides self-represented litigants by helping them fill out the appropriate forms, filing the forms for them, and ensuring an easy process from start to finish. Our EFSP also does not pass on additional fees to self-represented litigants, so this helps make justice more accessible for Illinois’ residents.”

Another crucial partner to the success of the Suffolk EFSP has been ILAO. Started in 2001, ILAO educates people without lawyers about their legal rights and provides self-advocacy tools, support, and connections so that they may exercise those rights. Millions of people each year use ILAO’s website to understand what forms they need and how to go to court for small claims, divorce, eviction, debt, and more.

“The collaboration between ILAO, Suffolk Law, AOIC, and Tyler has the potential not only to benefit self-represented litigants as they file into their cases, but it can benefit court staff as well,” said Sarah Song, supervising senior program manager, AOIC. “With the increased automation in electronic filing, courts will receive fewer requests for assistance, and filers will feel more confident in front of a judge knowing they have filed their court documents accurately.”

“In order to bring access to justice to all residents, we need to empower them with the right tools when it comes to electronic filing,” said Brian McGrath, president of Tyler’s Courts & Justice Division. “We’re proud to have done that through these strong partnerships with Suffolk Law, AOIC, and ILAO.”

Tyler is working to expand its partnership with Suffolk Law in additional states, including Texas and Massachusetts (Appeals Court).

