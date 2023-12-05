Tyler Technologies Announces Growing Adoption of Workforce Case Management Suite for Federal Government

Tyler’s solutions process 80% of federal equal employment opportunity claims

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced the growing selection and implementation of its Workforce Case Management suite among federal government agencies. This suite includes the following applications: Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO); Military Employment Opportunity (MEO); Anti-Harassment (AH); Reasonable Accommodation (RA); Labor Relations (LR); and Civil Rights (CR).





In 2021, President Biden announced the Executive Order (EO) on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility in the Federal Workforce, calling for the creation of a government-wide diversity, equity, inclusion (DEI) and accessibility plan and agency-specific strategic plans. Federal agencies are continuing to ensure they have the systems in place to capture, manage, and report on complaints across the full workforce case management spectrum.

As the only vendor to offer a comprehensive suite of off-the-shelf Workforce Case Management Applications, Tyler has signed agreements with several additional federal agencies in the past year to respond to the growing focus on DEI and accessibility requirements within government.

Specifically, the following federal agencies have selected one or more applications from Tyler’s Workforce Case Management suite this year: National Guard Bureau; U.S. Agency for Global Media; U.S. National Archives and Records Administration; Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services; AmeriCorps; and the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

In addition, Tyler has worked with the following agencies to migrate them from Tyler’s legacy EEO grievance tracking application to the modern, Tyler Application Platform-based, EEO Case Management application: Department of Defense Washington Headquarters Service; Equal Employment Opportunity Commission; U.S. Patent and Trademark Office; U.S. Agency for International Development, U.S. Government Publishing Office; and the U.S. Agency for Global Media.

“We are proud of the increased adoption of Tyler’s Workforce Case Management suite of products, especially as agencies respond to President Biden’s Executive Order to enhance their accessibility plans,” said Brian Combs, president of Tyler’s Platform Solutions Division. “Because our solutions are fully configurable, they provide the flexibility to adhere to ever-changing government mandates in a timely manner.”

Tyler’s EEO Case Management solutions process 80% of federal EEO claims and enable agencies to generate the federally mandated Form 462 annual report. Tyler has more than 20 years of experience managing federal EEO and related workforce case management grievance claims.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 40,000 successful installations across nearly 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

