Tyler Technologies Announces Executive Changes

Bret Dixon, current president of Tyler’s State & Federal Group, has announced his decision to retire in June 2025. Throughout his 17 years of service to Tyler, Dixon has played a pivotal role in Tyler’s evolution, holding various leadership positions across its Courts & Justice and Public Safety Divisions before leading the State & Federal Group in 2022. Dixon will transition to senior executive advisor until his retirement.

Rusty Smith, current president of Tyler’s Justice Group, will expand his role to also oversee the State & Federal Group. With more than 20 years of experience at Tyler, working across almost every market Tyler serves, Smith has demonstrated exceptional leadership across the company. He began his career at Tyler as a software developer before holding positions in product management and operational leadership roles for various products across Tyler’s portfolio. His proven track record will be crucial as Tyler evolves to bring its solutions to all levels of government and strategically broaden its portfolio.

“I want to thank Bret for his tremendous contributions to Tyler over the past 17 years and wish him well in his upcoming retirement,” said Lynn Moore, president and CEO. “The expansion of Rusty’s role will be instrumental as we drive momentum and uncover new opportunities for growth in Tyler’s next chapter. Rusty’s wealth of experience and deep understanding of our product portfolio and customer needs will drive continued success and strengthen our position as a trusted partner in the industry.”

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is a leading provider of integrated software and technology services for the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 45,000 successful installations across 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including on Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

