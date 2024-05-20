Tyler Technologies Announces 2024 Public Sector Excellence Award Winners

Twenty-nine winners recognized at Tyler Connect user conference

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$TYL #TylerTech—Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) is proud to announce its 2024 Public Sector Excellence Award winners. The company selected 29 public sector clients as winners from a broad and diverse field of applicants. The winners demonstrated their leadership, innovation, and excellence in developing, deploying, or maintaining Tyler solutions within their jurisdictions.





“This year marks our 15th year of the Tyler Excellence Award program, and the submissions get stronger and more competitive every year,” said Lynn Moore, president and chief executive officer of Tyler. “We have seen tangible examples of how our clients empower the public sector through technology solutions, helping to make their communities safer and stronger. We’re excited to congratulate all winners on their achievements.”

Tyler’s excellence awards were announced at this year’s Tyler Connect user conference, happening now through May 22 in Indianapolis, Indiana. More than 5,000 clients are attending the conference, which features more than 650 classes and trainings, keynote speakers, and networking opportunities with Tyler leaders and their peers.

These jurisdictions were recognized for their significant commitment to public service and striving for greater efficiency and effectiveness in serving their communities. Organizations that submitted applications were evaluated by a diverse panel of Tyler leadership in one of the following categories: Civic Interaction & Public Trust; Connected Community; Data & Transparency; Operational Efficiency; and Performance & Innovation. More information about each winning jurisdiction can be found here.

Civic Interaction & Public Trust

City of Raleigh, North Carolina

Muskegon County, Michigan

Connected Community

Clermont County Auditor’s Office, Ohio

Division of Wildlife Resources, Utah Department of Natural Resources

Manhattan Municipal Court, Kansas

Township High School District 214, Illinois

Data & Transparency

Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, Texas

Kansas Department of Revenue, Division of Property Valuation

Laredo Police Department, Texas

Midland County, Texas

Operational Efficiency

BC Assessment, British Columbia, Canada

Bibb County School District, Georgia

County of San Luis Obispo, California

Department of Business Regulation, State of Rhode Island

Jersey Village Police Department, Texas

Lorain County 911, Ohio

Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Alaska

North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts

Ottawa Area Independent School District, Michigan

Roosevelt City Corporation, Utah

Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles

Performance & Innovation

City of El Cajon, California

Crete Public School District, Nebraska

DeKalb County Government, Georgia

Division of Information Technology, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection

Office of Judicial Administration Kansas

Rockwood Water PUD, Oregon

Summit County Consolidated CAD Consortium, Ohio

Tarrant County Clerk, Texas

The Tyler Public Sector Excellence Awards were established in 2010. Since then, Tyler has awarded more than 300 public sector organizations for excellence in developing, deploying, and maintaining Tyler’s solutions in innovative ways.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is a leading provider of integrated software and technology services for the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 44,000 successful installations across 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including on Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

