Tyler Technologies Announces 2023 Public Sector Excellence Award Winners
Tyler Technologies Announces 2023 Public Sector Excellence Award Winners

Tyler introduces all new award categories for recognition

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$TYL #TylerTechTyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) is proud to announce its 2023 Public Sector Excellence Award winners. The company selected 32 public sector clients as winners from a broad and diverse field of applicants. The winners demonstrated their leadership, innovation, and excellence in developing, deploying, or maintaining Tyler solutions within their jurisdictions.

Tyler’s excellence awards were announced at this year’s Tyler Connect user conference, happening now through May 10 in San Antonio, Texas. More than 6,000 clients are attending the conference, where they can select from more than 650 sessions and trainings, as well as have opportunities for networking with Tyler leaders and their peers.

“We are always so encouraged by our clients’ successes while using our products, and this year is no exception,” said Lynn Moore, president and chief executive officer of Tyler. “These innovative jurisdictions are making a real impact on their communities while creating efficiencies that will benefit them for years to come. We’re excited to congratulate them on this recognition.”

These jurisdictions were recognized for their significant commitment to public service and striving for greater efficiency and effectiveness in serving their communities. Organizations submitted applications and were evaluated by a diverse panel of Tyler leadership in one of seven categories: Civic Interaction & Public Trust; Connected Community; Data & Transparency; Digital Services & Cloud; Equity & Access; Operational Efficiency; and Performance & Innovation. More information about each winning jurisdiction can be found here.

Civic Interaction & Public Trust

  • City of Grovetown, Georgia
  • City of Newark, Delaware
  • Glynn County Clerk of State Court, Georgia
  • Paducah Police Department, Kentucky
  • Town of Prosper, Texas

Connected Community

  • City of Grand Forks, North Dakota
  • Northern Tier Emergency Services, Pennsylvania
  • San Diego Association of Governments, California

Data & Transparency

  • City of Bloomington, Indiana

Digital Services & Cloud

  • Beaufort County School District, South Carolina
  • Nampa School District, Idaho

Equity & Access

  • Northwest Regional Education Service District, Washington
  • Oregon Judicial Department

Operational Efficiency

  • California Department of Consumer Affairs
  • City of Sunrise, Florida
  • El Dorado County Recorder-Clerk’s Office, California
  • Goochland County, Virginia
  • Kane County, Illinois
  • Renton Regional Fire Authority, Washington
  • Sherwood School District 88J, Oregon
  • Texas Health Professions Council
  • Tolland County Mutual Aid, Connecticut
  • Washington County Assessment & Taxation, Oregon
  • Williamson County, Texas

Performance & Innovation

  • Bernalillo County Assessor’s Office, New Mexico
  • Beverly Hills Police Department, California
  • Chatham County, Georgia
  • Cleveland Municipal County, Ohio
  • Hermiston Municipal Court, Oregon
  • Hermon School Department, Maine
  • SAU 14 Epping Schools, New Hampshire
  • Washtenaw County Treasurer, Michigan

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 40,000 successful installations across nearly 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

Contacts

Jennifer Kepler

Tyler Technologies

972.713.3770

Media.team@tylertech.com



