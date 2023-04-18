<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Tyler Technologies Announces 2023 Investor Day
Business Wire

Tyler Technologies Announces 2023 Investor Day

di Business Wire

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$TYL #TylerTechTyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) will host an Investor Day for institutional investors and financial analysts on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. and will feature presentations by President and CEO Lynn Moore and members of the senior leadership team, along with Q&A sessions.

Presentations will focus on Tyler’s cloud transition and strategic growth roadmap, including its differentiated payments platform and other growth drivers. Additionally, the company will discuss its mid- to long-term financial targets and capital allocation framework supporting Tyler’s 2030 vision.

A live video webcast and archived replay of the investor day presentations, along with supporting materials, will be available for access at the Events & Presentations section of Tyler’s investor relations website. Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 40,000 successful installations across nearly 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

#TYL_Financial

Contacts

Hala Elsherbini

Senior Director, Investor Relations

Tyler Technologies, Inc.

972-713-3770

hala.elsherbini@tylertech.com

Articoli correlati

 Seeds Investor Partners with Citizen Mint to Further Enhance Bespoke Investing Experience

Business Wire Business Wire -
 New partnership will allow values-driven firms to cross-pollinate respective user bases and deliver a more personalized, meaningful investing experience...
Continua a leggere

ManageEngine Study Reveals Observability and AIOps Knowledge Gap Hinders Customer Experience Improvements

Business Wire Business Wire -
62% of Businesses Prefer a Unified AI- and ML-powered Observability Solution to Provide a Better Customer ExperienceDEL VALLE, Texas--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Ricardo develops world-first tool to improve the assessment of chemical persistence in the environment

Business Wire Business Wire -
Ricardo has applied its 50 years of world-leading expertise in chemical safety and legislation to develop the Persistence Assessment...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
ESET PMI cybersecurity

ESET analizza l’approccio alla cybersecurity adottato dalle PMI

Sicurezza