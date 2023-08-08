Tyler Technologies Acquires Computing System Innovations

Acquisition to elevate Tyler’s electronic filing and redaction offerings

Through this acquisition, Tyler adds CSI’s AI-driven redaction and indexing solution to its portfolio, bringing automated data entry and document processing options to current and prospective clients. In addition, Tyler plans to leverage CSI’s AI and automation technology across other Tyler verticals, including Municipal & Schools, Property & Recording, and Platform Solutions.

“CSI and Tyler have both served the court technology space for many years and have worked as partners on behalf of Tyler’s clients often, so we are thrilled to officially welcome them to Tyler,” said Brian McGrath, president of Tyler’s Courts & Justice Division. “CSI’s expertise in AI and machine learning-powered process automation combined with Tyler’s expansive footprint will help us deliver even stronger electronic filing and Enterprise Justice solutions to our clients.”

CSI’s Intellidact Platform is a suite of applications that enhance document processing and identity protection with AI technology. These applications include data redaction; data extraction; document classification; and process automation. Tyler’s eFile & Serve solution allows users to electronically file documents with the court via a secure, web-based portal. The addition of CSI’s platform will elevate the eFile & Serve solution by making the filing process quicker, less redundant, and more accurate.

CSI has more than 80 clients across the United States, including the United States Army; the Supreme Court of Virginia; the State of Iowa; the City of New York; and Tarrant County, Texas. The company has won multiple industry awards due to its significant and transformative impact in the justice technology space.

“We have seen great demand from the public sector – and courts specifically – for AI-powered document automation that significantly reduces manual labor of document review and data entry. We couldn’t be more excited to combine our expertise with Tyler’s to provide AI-enabled document automations within Tyler’s impressive product suites,” said Henry Sal, president and CEO, CSI.

Orlando, Florida-based CSI was founded in 1987 by Henry Sal and Glen Johnson. Management and staff will become part of Tyler’s Courts & Justice Division, and continuing employees will remain in their current office locations.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 40,000 successful installations across nearly 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

