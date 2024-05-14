Home Business Wire Tyfone Named a Best Place to Work in Fintech by American Banker
Tyfone Named a Best Place to Work in Fintech by American Banker

~ Fintech recognized for company culture ~

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AccountHolderEngagementTyfone, a digital banking provider, today announced it has been named one of American Banker’s 2024 Best Places to Work in Financial Technology. Tyfone was recognized for its dynamic work environment and team of passionate, driven innovators.


American Banker’s Best Places to Work in Fintech program recognizes financial technology companies that provide a positive and supportive workplace environment and benefits, according to their own employees. The prestigious awards program, led by Best Companies Group, is a two-part research-driven process that examines a company’s practices, programs and benefits followed by an extensive employee satisfaction survey. Companies recognized on this year’s list operate in and serve companies and consumers in a wide range of financial services including banking and mortgages, insurance, payments and financial advisory.

“Though the fintech industry has faced many headwinds in the past year, the sector is still a vital cog in financial services, bringing ease of use and convenience to consumers and businesses,” said Penny Crosman, executive editor, technology at American Banker. “This year’s list honors companies that continue to innovate and create jobs for technologists.”

“At the heart of Tyfone – and across our team – lies the unshakable belief in community-minded collaboration to deliver the best digital transformation solutions in banking,” said Dr. Siva Narendra, CEO of Tyfone. “A key piece of executing on this mission is investing in innovators. We are honored to be recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Financial Technology as this recognizes our fantastic team.”

Tyfone was recognized for its culture, which encourages its employees to try new things, make mistakes, and be trusted. Staff are encouraged to “challenge anything” as long as it is done with respect and data to back up the person’s suggestions. Ultimately this creates an environment where employees know that they can trust and count on the team.

For more information on Arizent’s Best Places to Work in Financial Technology program, including full eligibility criteria, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkFinTech.com.

About Tyfone Inc.

Based in Portland, Ore., Tyfone is a leading provider of consumer and commercial digital banking services for community financial institutions throughout the U. S. We understand that an elegant, engaging, intuitive user experience is the minimum requirement for any digital banking provider. What differentiates Tyfone is our unwavering commitment to continuous innovation, exceptional collaboration and superior execution. We consider each customer a true partner and place the highest value on every relationship. To learn more about Tyfone, visit Tyfone.com and connect on LinkedIn.

About American Banker

American Banker is the essential resource for senior executives in banking and financial services, keeping its users updated on vital developments and focusing sharply on their most important concerns — innovation, transformation, and disruption; technology, regulation, and reform. Financial industry professionals turn to American Banker, every day and throughout the day to stay maximally informed — drilling down on complex issues, keeping up with breaking news, and downloading research and data.

