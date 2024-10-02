Tyfone, FinGoal Partner to Deliver Personalized Financial Insights to Account Holders

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FinGoal–Digital banking solutions provider Tyfone today announced it has partnered with FinGoal to enable financial institutions (FIs) to deliver personalized products and resources to account holders.





FinGoal’s Insight Platform turns transaction data into highly detailed personas and next best actions for every account holder. Going beyond the standard of merely cleaning transactions with logos, categories and clear descriptions, FinGoal’s Next Best Actions increases conversion rates, lifetime value and engagement across digital banking solutions. Its solution is already being utilized by a portion of Tyfone’s customer base, with more clients set to join soon.

“The better an institution knows its users, the better it can serve those users,” said David Nohe, CEO of FinGoal. “Tyfone is known for its modern and sophisticated banking solution, and this partnership gives banks and credit unions a modern platform with actionable insights to power better engagement. FinGoal will arm our joint clients with data analytics and enhanced user experience.”

“Today’s account holders want more than just banking—they’re looking for personalized insights and a seamless experience that helps them make better financial decisions,” said Jared Kopelman, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Tyfone. “By integrating FinGoal into our platform, we’re equipping our clients with powerful tools like transaction cleansing and categorization and clear merchant logos. This partnership empowers financial institutions to deliver a more intuitive and tailored experience that helps institutions better understand its customers and deepen relationships.”

Tyfone’s nFinia® Digital Banking Solution is a modern, flexible, and extensive digital banking platform for retail and commercial customers. This ultra-modern enterprise solution allows CFIs to deliver a robust, hyper-personalized digital banking experience to its account holders. It offers a quick-to-build, configurable and extensible solution with more than 300 financial functions. nFinia’s open ecosystem is integration-friendly with a robust partner ecosystem designed to extend best-of-breed features and functionality via direct integrations with more than 160 to date. The platform offers high security, with low user friction, as its infrastructure includes 20+ patented authentication and payments security features.

FinGoal’s Insight Platform sits on top of digital banking and finance data. FinGoal’s mission is to be the most trusted enabler of hyper-personalized financial services. FinGoal builds analytics and infrastructure for trusted financial institutions all predicated on understanding account holders on a more human level; what they care about, what they value, and what is motivating them right now. By turning transaction data into highly detailed personas of each user, FinGoal surfaces the most relevant calls to action to each user.

To learn about FinGoal, visit FinGoal.com and connect on LinkedIn.

Based in Portland, Ore., Tyfone is a leading provider of consumer and commercial digital banking services for community financial institutions throughout the U. S. We understand that an elegant, engaging, intuitive user experience is the minimum requirement for any digital banking provider. What differentiates Tyfone is our unwavering commitment to continuous innovation, exceptional collaboration, and superior execution. We consider each customer a true partner and place the highest value on every relationship. To learn more about Tyfone, visit Tyfone.com and connect on LinkedIn.

