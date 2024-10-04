TXOne Networks Expands Edge Series of OT-Native Network Security Appliances

The product family is supercharged with new models and a powerful firmware upgrade.

IRVING, Texas & TAIPEI, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TXOne Networks, a leader in Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) security, today announced Version 2.1 of its Edge series of networking security appliances. designed to protect industrial processes and infrastructure without disrupting operations. This update enhances network resilience and adaptability across a wider range of industrial verticals.





“Our Edge series is specifically engineered for the complexities of OT networks, where traditional IT cybersecurity solutions fall short,” said Dr. Terence Liu, CEO of TXOne Networks. “With version 2.1, we’ve elevated the Edge product line to address the unique challenges faced by OT environments—where disruption isn’t an option. This release underscores our commitment to delivering robust, adaptable security that not only meets current demands but anticipates the evolving needs of industrial operations.”

TXOne Networks collaborates with manufacturers and critical infrastructure operators to protect over 3,600 organizations worldwide. The Edge V2.1 series offers models tailored to different environmental and hardware requirements, providing options for centralized or distributed systems, and supports various connection types, with high port-density options ranging from 1 to 48 network segments.

The updated V2.1 streamlines onboarding, incorporates asset-centric, AI-powered security policy learning, and offers continuous inspection to transform reactive protection into proactive prevention. With virtual patching, antivirus capabilities, and enhanced protocol filtering, Edge V2.1 ensures comprehensive protection.

The Edge solution now integrates with TXOne Networks’ SageOne and includes over 120 enhancements in its management console. The newly introduced CPSDR-Networking capability further strengthens security for OT networks—at no additional cost to existing Edge users. With Edge V2.1, TXOne Networks empowers organizations to stay ahead of emerging threats while maximizing operational performance.

About TXOne Networks

TXOne Networks offers cybersecurity solutions that ensure the reliability and safety of industrial control systems and operational technology environments. TXOne Networks works together with both leading manufacturers and critical infrastructure operators to develop practical, operations-friendly approaches to cyber defense. TXOne Networks offers both network-based and endpoint-based products to secure the OT network and mission-critical devices using a real-time, defense-in-depth approach. www.txone.com

