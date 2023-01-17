Two-Thirds of NRF Top 100 Retailers Use UKG to Drive Operations, Optimize Teamwork, and Provide Agile Flexibility

Intelligent UKG full-suite experience that engages, inspires associates, and forecasts the future showcased at NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HCM–This week at NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show, UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people, showcased new innovations and enhancements for its full-suite human capital management (HCM) and workforce management experience. Two-thirds of all organizations on the NRF Top 100 Retailers list use UKG for AI-powered solutions that optimize productivity and performance, empower people, build inclusion, support compliance, and promote workplace fairness.

“In our search for a new workforce management system, we continuously identified flexibility as a driving force, which led to our ultimate decision in selecting UKG,” said Mark Stephens, senior manager of workforce management at BJ’s Wholesale Club. “UKG solutions helped to create agility and efficiencies across our platform, generating a shift in dynamics that streamlined our workforce management in a more elevated manner.”

UKG can help retailers thoughtfully and deliberately forecast labor budgets and staffing needs as far as several years into the future with the debut of UKG Strategic Workforce Planning, a long-term forecasting and capacity planning technology accelerated by the 2022 acquisition of the startup Quorbit. Strategic Workforce Planning combines Quorbit’s deep workforce planning expertise with UKG FleX Fabric, a people-centric and behavior-focused artificial intelligence (AI) fed by one of the largest HCM and workforce management datasets to extend the forecasting window well into the future.

“Providing retailers with the opportunity to look beyond next month and next quarter with their labor budgets and staffing models is the next game changer needed to exceed customer and employee expectations,” said Rob Klitsch, retail industry principal at UKG.

In addition to Strategic Workforce Planning, the UKG Life-work Technology approach to solution design goes beyond traditional HCM and workforce management offerings to ensure organizations can meet the needs of both their people and the business:

UKG Advanced Task Management , a comprehensive toolset that helps forecast, assign, and track the vital tasks that must be performed regularly in order to meet shopper expectations;

, a comprehensive toolset that helps forecast, assign, and track the vital tasks that must be performed regularly in order to meet shopper expectations; UKG Great Place To Work Hub , an industry-first solution that combines Great Place To Work benchmarks and Trust Index™ survey results with UKG data to understand engagement and performance drivers and help leaders emphasize diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging;

, an industry-first solution that combines Great Place To Work benchmarks and Trust Index™ survey results with UKG data to understand engagement and performance drivers and help leaders emphasize diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging; UKG Talk , a frontline employee communication and collaboration tool that helps connect people and foster a strong sense of belonging, no matter the location or shift they work;

, a frontline employee communication and that helps connect people and foster a strong sense of belonging, no matter the location or shift they work; UKG Wallet , an earned-wage access and financial wellness tool that modernizes payday by giving people, especially those in unbanked or underbanked areas, same-day access to their wages; and

, an earned-wage access and financial wellness tool that modernizes payday by giving people, especially those in unbanked or underbanked areas, same-day access to their wages; and UKG Career Designer, a talent management and professional development tool that helps people connect their aspirations and desires with growth opportunities within their organization.

“Difficult times are when organizations should count on their technology providers the most, which is why UKG is making aggressive investments across our full-suite experience,” said Hugo Sarrazin, chief product and technology officer at UKG. “We are once again raising the bar by introducing new innovations and accelerating emerging technologies to provide people with more inspiring and rewarding work experiences, which we know leads to better outcomes for all.”

The intelligent UKG retail suite features hiring and onboarding, core HR and HR service delivery, performance management, industry-leading global workforce management, analytics, and payroll, ensuring UKG customers can meet the needs of their entire workforce, whether paid hourly or salary, regardless of workplace setting. AI-powered scheduling tools further simplify management of Fair Workweek and predictable scheduling regulations.

Over the last quarter, UKG has received widespread acclaim for its approach to product innovation, capping off recently announced accolades from NelsonHall, Nucleus Research, Constellation Research, Fosway Group, and TrustRadius by earning the highest ranking in the Gartner Critical Capabilities for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises Report for North American Midmarket use case.

