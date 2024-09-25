Two Reading Horizons Foundational Literacy Products Awarded Best Tools for Back to School by Tech & Learning

Reading Horizons Discovery® Product Suite and Reading Horizons Elevate® were recognized as outstanding educational products to support effective teaching and learning.

KAYSVILLE, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Reading Horizons Discovery® Product Suite and Reading Horizons Elevate® were included in Tech & Learning’s 2024 “Best Tools for Back to School.” The annual awards help education leaders find the most effective educational technologies to drive innovation in their districts. Winners were selected based on their impact, usability, and overall contribution to education.





Reading Horizons Discovery® Product Suite—honored in the primary education category—is a K-3 foundational literacy solution designed to help students master foundational reading skills early—including phonemic awareness, decoding and encoding, and sight recognition. Earlier this year, Reading Horizons Discovery® Product Suite received an “all green” rating from EdReports for the K-3 supplemental curriculum program.

Reading Horizons Elevate®—which made the secondary education category—is the leading foundational literacy program for older learners, using direct instruction and engaging software to make reading a reality for students of all backgrounds. The student software reinforces and follows the track of teacher-led instruction allowing students from 4th-12th grades to learn at their own pace and teachers to assess individual student needs immediately.

“Receiving these awards speaks to our commitment to advancing literacy education with innovative solutions,” said Trisha Thomas, President at Reading Horizons. “We are honored to be recognized by Tech & Learning and to contribute to the success of educators and students in classrooms across the country. Our team remains dedicated to empowering educators and students with industry-leading, evidenced-based solutions that make a difference.”

Reading Horizons products combine over 40 years of evidence-based methods with versatile literacy instruction—general education, intervention, special education, multilingual learners, and support groups—building a solid foundation for students to succeed in and beyond the classroom.

For more information about Reading Horizons Discovery® Product Suite and Reading Horizons Elevate®, visit www.readinghorizons.com.

About Reading Horizons

Reading Horizons empowers educators to eradicate illiteracy with effective, tech-enabled foundational reading instruction that helps all students achieve reading proficiency. For 40 years, Reading Horizons has continuously aligned its simple instructional method with advancements in the science of reading. We have supported educators and students with ongoing, synergistic partnerships, serving as a trusted, innovative, foundational literacy partner. Adopted by over 200,000 educators, our proven method for teaching foundational literacy prevents and remediates reading difficulties, supporting our mission to ensure students reach reading proficiency by the end of third grade. Reading momentum begins at Reading Horizons.

