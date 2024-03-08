Two Non-Executives Joining the EnterpriseAlumni Main Board

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today EnterpriseAlumni announce two exceptional additions to their Board. Maya Leibman, outgoing EVP and Chief Information Officer of American Airlines and Brigitte Trafford, outgoing Chief Corporate Affairs & Marketing Officer, London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), will be joining as Non-Executive Directors. They join Mike Ettling, CEO of UNIT4 and John Botts, Senior Advisor to Allen & Company currently in situ.





Emma Sinclair MBE, CEO of EnterpriseAlumni said:

“ What better way to mark International Women’s Day than to welcome two accomplished women to our Board? EnterpriseAlumni is the only technology company in the world to have raised money at scale while ensuring a gender balanced shareholder community. The addition of Brigitte and Maya, whose counsel and experience will prove invaluable as we take on the next phase of our growth, also brings gender balance to our Boardroom. Diversity leads to better business decisions and outcomes both in our executive and non-executive team. I am also delighted that both new Board Members have chosen to invest in the Company.”

Brigitte Trafford said:

“ I am delighted to be joining Emma and her team as a Non-Executive Director of EnterpriseAlumni. Despite being a young Company in a nascent market, EnterpriseAlumni has strong external validation with large customers across the world that proves it is on to something new and exciting. It is already working with clients like PWC, Wells Fargo and Marks & Spencer that even the largest Companies would aspire to and be proud to work with.

“ I supported the investment round because I am excited by the journey EnterpriseAlumni are on. Importantly in Emma they have a Founder and CEO who has the courage, conviction and skillset to execute on her vision to build the business for the benefit of all shareholders.”

Maya Leibman, incoming Chairperson said:

“ I have spent the last decade focusing on how companies can best utilize technology to drive business value and I see in EnterpriseAlumni a rare opportunity to leverage untapped critical resources. Alumni are a vast pool of revenue, recruits and reputation. Enterprises must shift from a ‘hire to retire’ mentality and instead think in terms of ‘from attract to engage’ which means they must build a community among their unique alumni pool. EnterpriseAlumni provides the platform to do just that and has built an enviable customer list across four continents. I am looking forward to contributing to the next phase of the EnterpriseAlumni journey both as the board chairperson and as an investor because I believe strongly in this mission.”

About Brigitte Trafford: Brigitte brings 30 years of Corporate Affairs experience to the table. As the former Chief Communications and Marketing Officer at LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Virgin Media, among other roles, she has demonstrably successfully navigated the intricate landscape of global corporate affairs. Her background spans influential roles at ICAP, Lloyds Banking Group and ITV plc. Notably, she led Dow Jones’ global communications efforts from New York. She has invaluable experience in communications and marketing that will greatly benefit EnterpriseAlumni’s efforts to build and scale the best Alumni software in the market.

About Maya Leibman: Maya Leibman recently concluded a 30 year career at American Airlines spanning multiple roles. She spent the last 10 years as the Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer responsible for the technology organization where she led a multi-year transformation designed to deliver business value faster through the use of modern tech tools and practices. In this role Maya led all technology efforts including software development, infrastructure, operations, cybersecurity, and strategy along with the adoption of next generation AI-enabled platforms. Maya also serves as a Non-Executive Director of the $4B publicly traded industrial technology company, Acuity Brands where she is the chairperson of the Compensation Committee and a member of the Governance Committee. Maya is involved in several non-profits including Breaking Down Barriers which makes the pilot profession accessible to diverse youth.

About EnterpriseAlumni: Based out of London and New York, EnterpriseAlumni is the gold standard in alumni management software and services. Their software powers the alumni networks of the world’s leading companies to help them activate, engage and maintain a connection with former employees. This helps companies to rapidly accelerate sales and marketing, support brand and drive rehires and referrals, and former employees to benefit from opportunity, community and offers from the network and their prior employer. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 100 enterprises have selected EnterpriseAlumni to drive commercial connectivity and competitive advantage by engaging with this important pool of people.

