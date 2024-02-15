Two Mitsubishi Electric Researchers Elevated to IEEE Fellows, Class of 2024

Recognized for contributions to technological innovation and societal progress

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that Dr. Shumpei Kameyama of Mitsubishi Electric’s Information Technology R&D Center (Kamakura, Japan) and Dr. Jonathan Le Roux of Mitsubishi Electric Research Laboratories, Inc. (Cambridge, MA, USA) have been awarded the title of IEEE Fellow. IEEE, the world’s largest association of some 420,000 professionals engaged in electrical/electronic engineering and information/communication technology in 160 countries, confers fellowships annually on less than 0.1% of its voting members for outstanding contributions to technological innovation and societal progress.





Dr. Shumpei Kameyama: For leadership in fiber-based lidar technology for environment sensing applications

As a researcher at Mitsubishi Electric’s Information Technology R&D Center, Dr. Kameyama pioneered fiber-based LiDAR (Light Detection And Ranging) instruments, which enable stable remote sensing of wind speed and CO 2 density, by integrating Mitsubishi Electric’s proprietary fiber-based optical circuits (for connecting optical components), novel optical-control technologies, and advanced knowledge of atmospheric science. His achievements have contributed to more efficient wind-power generation, advanced aviation safety and advanced monitoring of global warming.

