Two MITER Brands products named to 2024 Remodelers Choice 100 list

HARRISBURG, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Last month, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, America’s authority in high-performance windows and doors and the nation’s number one impact-resistant brand, and MI® Windows and Doors, one of America’s largest manufacturers of precision-built and energy-efficient windows and patio doors, both part of the MITER Brands™ portfolio, had products named on Qualified Remodeler’s 2024 Remodelers Choice 100 list.









The recently launched PGT WinGuard® Vinyl Preferred View Sliding Glass Door (SGD5570NS) was highlighted on the list. This new product features a 2.5-inch panel profile that blends sophisticated design with functionality to create a show-stopping centerpiece in any home.

The V3000 Series Multi-Slide Patio Door Model 1618 from MI Windows and Doors was also featured on the list. The door allows homeowners to let in more natural light, opening to 18 feet wide and available in heights up to eight feet. The multi-slide patio door is a solution to effortlessly blend interior and exterior space, and has numerous aesthetic options available, including decorative hardware, as well as multiple interior and exterior color choices.

“Both products serve as solutions to seamlessly integrate indoor and outdoor spaces, catering to homeowners’ preferences based on their geographical location,” said Jason Wilton, Vice President of Product Management for MITER Brands. “The MI door provides an array of aesthetic choices, whereas PGT’s door enables homeowners to optimize their views and natural light intake without sacrificing impact resistance and functionality. It is an honor to be included on this list, and exciting to see the substantial enthusiasm these products have generated within the remodeling community.”

The collection of products on the list are products that have generated the highest number of pageviews on QualifiedRemodeler.com over the past 12 months and are presented in alphabetical order by the first letter of the manufacturer’s name.

To compile the list, Qualified Remodeler’s web-development team drafted a list of the 250 most-viewed products from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024, then filtered the list to ensure that only products posted over the last 18 months were eligible.

Additionally, Milgard® Windows and Doors, part of the MITER Brands portfolio, was also recently recognized in Architect’s Newspaper’s 2024 Source Material for its AX550 Moving Glass Wall. The summer sourcebook highlights the best new architectural products made for and loved by architects and designers. Milgard’s AX550 product comes in sliding, pocket, and bi-fold configurations in four colors, with sizes up to 10 feet tall and 20 feet wide.

About PGT Custom Windows and Doors

PGT Custom Windows and Doors, part of the MITER Brands family, is America’s authority in high-performance windows and doors and the nation’s number one impact-resistant brand. With over 36 years of industry leadership and over 8+ million units installed with zero reported failures, PGT Custom Windows and Doors has a consistent track record of leading the space with an unwavering focus on safety and innovation with its product lines that include WinGuard aluminum and vinyl frames for impact resistant windows, ClassicVue Max™ aluminum frames for non-impact windows, and EnergyVue® vinyl frames for non-impact windows.

PGT Custom Windows and Doors has a primary focus of protecting families’ lifestyle choices with a commitment of delivering industry-best service. Backed by innovative technology, homeowners can enjoy their home life with greater peace of mind, wherever they choose to live, knowing they are protected from storms, noise, and intrusion. For more information, visit PGTWindows.com.

About MI Windows and Doors

MI Windows and Doors is one of the nation’s largest suppliers of precision-built and energy-efficient windows and doors. With four manufacturing plants located in the Central and Eastern United States, MI Windows offers stylish, high-performance, and market-preferred products for both new construction and replacement applications. For more information, visit www.miwindows.com.

About Milgard Windows & Doors

Founded in 1958, Milgard Windows & Doors offers a full line of vinyl, fiberglass and aluminum windows and patio doors for builders, dealers, and homeowners. Milgard operates plants in Arizona, California, Oregon and Washington. For more information, visit www.milgard.com.

About MITER Brands

Founded in 1947, MITER Brands is a residential window and door manufacturer that produces a portfolio of window and door brands for the new construction and replacement segments with an owner-operated, family-first approach. With more than 20 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States, MITER Brands is a nationwide supplier of precision-built and energy-efficient products. Through optimized manufacturing, valued relationships, and dedicated team members coast to coast, MITER Brands instills confidence and drives quality customer experiences. For more information, visit www.miterbrands.com.

