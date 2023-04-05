Two Accolades for Guidewire in Celent XCelent Awards and ‘Luminary’ Tribute for Policy Administration in EMEA

Guidewire PolicyCenter achieves top honours for Breadth of Functionality, and Customer Base and Support

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that PolicyCenter has been acknowledged as a winner in two categories of Celent’s Policy Administration System Vendors: EMEA General Insurance, 2023 Edition report.

Guidewire PolicyCenter was recognised as a standout from the 18 vendor policy administration systems that met Celent’s inclusion criteria in the Breadth of Functionality, and Customer Base and Support categories. Further, it was designated as a ‘Luminary’ in Celent’s Technical Capability Matrix for Advanced Technology and Breadth of Functionality from the total of 46 systems that featured in the report.

The XCelent Functionality Award for the leading solution in the Breadth of Functionality category is based on several criteria: Customer feedback on features and functions, Overall support of components and features, and Product support and in production.

The XCelent Customer Base Award for the top solution in the Customer Base and Support category is drawn from: Number and size of insurers running the system, New insurance clients won in the last two years, Number of countries where the system is implemented, Client feedback on implementation and post-implementation services, and Vendor’s partner network.

“As of 2022, product configuration in PolicyCenter is done exclusively in the Advanced Product Designer environment, for both on-premises and cloud deployments,” said Karun Arathil, Senior Analyst, EMEA, Celent and co-author of the report. “Advanced Product Designer requires only business analyst-type skill sets; there is no need for coding or scripting.”

“The number of insurers deploying it in a private or public cloud is also increasing,” continued Arathil. “Regarding integrating cloud deployments of PolicyCenter with internal or external services, Guidewire provides a Cloud Integration Framework.”

“We are honoured that Celent recognises the strength of our solutions and the success of our customers,” said Will McAllister, Managing Director, EMEA, Guidewire. “I firmly believe that technology plays a vital role in helping insurers to navigate the myriad of challenges and opportunities in a rapidly changing landscape. Our role at Guidewire is to continually improve our solutions to ensure the ability of our customers to innovate and grow in this demanding market.”

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform general insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 500 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices .

Contacts

Daniel Couzens



Allison + Partners



+44(0)203 971 4308



guidewire@allisonpr.com

Louise Bradley



PR & Communications – EMEA, Guidewire



+44(0)7474 837 860



lbradley@guidewire.com