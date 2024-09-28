Twist Broadband, Powered by Sail Internet, Transforms High-Speed Internet Access in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AboveAndBeyond–Twist Broadband, a new internet service powered by Sail Internet, announces its launch in the San Jose, Santa Clara, and Milpitas areas, increasing community connectivity. Twist will be available to about 50,000 households on October 1 and will reach 100,000 or more by November.





In San Jose, many households are restricted to a single fast broadband provider. Broadband monopolies saddle residents with high prices, poor service, and unreliable connections. Traditional solutions, like fiber, can be expensive and slow to install, disrupting communities while leaving many households without a choice of internet providers.

“At Twist, our goal is to provide customers with a new and better choice for high-speed internet,” explained CEO and Co-Founder Jonathan Kini. “We are giving consumers the freedom to select a service that truly meets their needs and expectations. Our objective is to offer a connection experience that is accessible, affordable, and reliable.”

Harnessing cutting-edge wireless technology, Twist delivers gigabit-speed broadband without the need for disruptive and costly infrastructure. Twist’s city-wide network ensures that San Jose residents can enjoy reliable high-speed internet, with Wi-Fi coverage that reaches every room of the home.

To enable Twist to disrupt San Jose’s internet market, Sail is providing infrastructure and resources that have allowed the companies to stand-up a metro-wide network in record time.

“Sail Internet is proud to partner with Twist to expand a better choice for internet to San Jose,” said Cardi Prinzi, Sail Internet’s CEO. “As a long-time internet provider to Bay Area residents and businesses, Sail shares Twist’s vision to earn customers’ loyalty through fair pricing and reliable service.”

Prinzi added that Sail was able to stand up the San Jose network in a matter of weeks, leveraging the latest wireless technology from Tarana Wireless and other partners. “We can blanket a metro with gigabit speeds and quality coverage in a fraction of the time it takes to deploy fiber or cable,” he said.

For more information, visit twistbroadband.com.

About Twist

Twist is on a mission to revolutionize the broadband industry by providing reliable, gigabit-speed wireless internet to metros and communities with limited choice today.

About Sail Internet

Sail Internet provides fast, reliable internet throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and Silicon Valley, offering high-speed solutions to homes and businesses utilizing advanced fiber-optic and wireless technologies.

