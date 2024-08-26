Home Business Wire Twilio to Participate in Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference
Business Wire

Twilio to Participate in Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference

di Business Wire

A live webcast will be available on Twilio’s investor relations website

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Khozema Shipchandler will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference on Monday, September 9, 2024 at 3:45 p.m. (PT) / 6:45 p.m. (ET).


A live webcast and replay will be available on Twilio’s investor relations website at investors.twilio.com.

Disclosure Information

Twilio uses its investor relations website (https://investors.twilio.com) and the X (formerly “Twitter”) accounts of the company (@twilio) as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Twilio Inc.

Today’s leading companies trust Twilio’s Customer Engagement Platform (CEP) to build direct, personalized relationships with their customers everywhere in the world. Twilio enables companies to use communications and data to add intelligence and security to every step of the customer journey, from sales to marketing to growth, customer service and many more engagement use cases in a flexible, programmatic way. Across 180 countries and territories, millions of developers and hundreds of thousands of businesses use Twilio to create magical experiences for their customers. For more information about Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) visit www.twilio.com.

Source: Twilio Inc.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Bryan Vaniman

ir@Twilio.com

or

Media Contact:

Caitlin Epstein

press@Twilio.com

Articoli correlati

Ford Pro CFO to Highlight Software and Physical Services Growth at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
DEARBORN, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ford Pro CFO Navin Kumar will discuss Ford Pro’s unique position to capitalize on the significant growth...
Continua a leggere

SLAM Corp. Transitioning from Nasdaq to OTC Markets

Business Wire Business Wire -
SLAM and Lynk Global Remain Committed to Business Combination and Combined Company Expects to list on Nasdaq Upon Close Trading...
Continua a leggere

Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (Nasdaq: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today announced that...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php