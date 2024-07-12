Home Business Wire Twilio to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Results on August 1, 2024
Twilio to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Results on August 1, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, today announced that its second quarter 2024 results will be released on Thursday, August 1, 2024, after market close. Twilio will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, August 1, 2024 to discuss its results with the investment community. Investors and analysts can pre-register for the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/oaqrjgio, and the live webcast and replay will also be available on the Twilio Investor Relations website at https://investors.twilio.com. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on August 1, 2025.


Twilio uses its investor relations website (https://investors.twilio.com) and the X (formerly Twitter) account of the company (@twilio) as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Twilio

Today’s leading companies trust Twilio’s Customer Engagement Platform (CEP) to build direct, personalized relationships with their customers everywhere in the world. Twilio enables companies to use communications and data to add intelligence and security to every step of the customer journey, from sales to marketing to growth, customer service and many more engagement use cases in a flexible, programmatic way. Across 180 countries and territories, millions of developers and hundreds of thousands of businesses use Twilio to create magical experiences for their customers. For more information about Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), visit: www.twilio.com.

Source: Twilio Inc.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Bryan Vaniman

ir@twilio.com

or

Media Contact:

Caitlin Epstein

press@twilio.com

