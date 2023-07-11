<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Twilio to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Results on August 8, 2023
Twilio to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Results on August 8, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, today announced that its second quarter 2023 results will be released on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, after market close. Twilio will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET) on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, to discuss its results with the investment community. Investors and analysts should register for the call in advance by visiting https://conferencingportals.com/event/unKcrkys. A live webcast will also be available on the Twilio Investor Relations website at https://investors.twilio.com. A replay will be available at (800) 770-2030 (U.S.) or (647) 362-9199 (non-U.S.) with conference ID 80378 until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on August 15, 2023.


Twilio uses its investor relations website (https://investors.twilio.com), its Twitter feed (@twilio), and the Twitter feed of Twilio’s Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Lawson (@jeffiel), as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Twilio

Today’s leading companies trust Twilio’s Customer Engagement Platform (CEP) to build direct, personalized relationships with their customers everywhere in the world. Twilio enables companies to use communications and data to add intelligence and security to every step of the customer journey, from sales to marketing to growth, customer service and many more engagement use cases in a flexible, programmatic way. Across 180 countries and territories, millions of developers and hundreds of thousands of businesses use Twilio to create magical experiences for their customers. For more information about Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), visit: www.twilio.com.

Source: Twilio Inc.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Bryan Vaniman

ir@twilio.com

or

Media Contact:

Caitlin Epstein

press@twilio.com

