Twilio Recognized as a Leader in 2024 IDC MarketScape for Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS)

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, today announced that Twilio has been positioned in the Leaders category of the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Applications Software 2024 Vendor Assessment1 for its composable contact center solution, Twilio Flex. The evaluation was based on several criteria evaluating platform capabilities including analytics, channels, artificial intelligence and more.

This recognition follows Twilio’s commitment to innovate and create more synergies across its platform. Twilio recently announced new offerings for Flex, Unified Profiles and Agent Copilot, which natively embeds the power of Segment’s customer data into Flex. With Unified Profiles, Flex agents have access to real-time data, and deeper insights into their customers’ behaviors and preferences, which can be leveraged for more personalized interactions. Agent Copilot leverages this data alongside artificial intelligence (AI) to empower employees with automation and boost productivity. These new innovations are already being leveraged by Caring.com and Universidad Uk to increase productivity, improve customer satisfaction and uplevel the end to end customer experience.

Additionally, Flex Mobile is now available in public beta. The iOS and Android apps integrate effortlessly with existing Flex setups, offering a robust solution for professionals who require flexibility to step away from their desks without losing connectivity.

“As part of the IDC MarketScape research, IDC found that Twilio Flex is a strong fit for companies looking for a flexible contact center solution that has access to real-time data to drive better customer experiences,” said Mary Wardley, program vice president, Customer Service and Contact Center at IDC. “Twilio offers a breadth of analytics capabilities, and flexibility for designing reports and accessing real-time data through its Unified Profiles. The company is using a combination of natively developed AI and leverages partners such as Open AI, Google, and Frame AI to drive more agent efficiency with features such as call transcript summaries, task automation, ensuring compliance, and providing data-driven insights.”

“We believe this recognition from the IDC MarketScape reflects our recent innovations and strength in our Twilio Flex offering,” said Meera Vaidyanathan, VP of Product, Twilio Flex. “Flex gives customers the flexibility to customize the platform needed to service their unique end users’ needs. We will continue to innovate, embed Artificial Intelligence, and provide businesses with the tools they need to create a seamless customer engagement experience – upleveling the experience for both agents and customers alike.”

Companies such as Norwegian Refugee Council, StoneCo, Toyota Connected and more utilize Twilio Flex to improve their customer engagement across their sales and support organizations.

View a complimentary copy of the 2024 IDC MarketScape for Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) to learn more about why Twilio was recognized as a Leader at https://www.twilio.com/en-us/lp/2024-IDC-CCaaS-Report.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Twilio

Today’s leading companies trust Twilio’s Customer Engagement Platform (CEP) to build direct, personalized relationships with their customers everywhere in the world. Twilio enables companies to use communications and data to add intelligence and security to every step of the customer journey, from sales to marketing to growth, customer service and many more engagement use cases in a flexible, programmatic way. Across 180 countries, millions of developers and hundreds of thousands of businesses use Twilio to create magical experiences for their customers. For more information about Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), visit: www.twilio.com.

