Twilio recognized as a Leader in 2023 Magic Quadrant for CPaaS

Positioned Highest for Ability to Execute

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, today announced that Twilio has been positioned by Gartner® as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant™ for CPaaS, for its CPaaS offering1. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Gartner shares in the report, “CPaaS providers offer cloud-based platforms for developers and other users to build deeper engagement and operationalize customer experiences via APIs, SDKs and visual builders for basic, advanced and omnichannel communications. CIOs can use this Magic Quadrant to evaluate providers.”

At this year’s SIGNAL, Twilio’s customer and developer conference, the company highlighted new Communications features including:

Twilio Verify Fraud Guard, which uses machine learning to proactively protect brands from SMS pumping attacks.

to proactively protect brands from SMS pumping attacks. Trusted Calling, with capabilities such as Branded Calling, which can improve phone call answer rates by adding a brand’s name and logo to calls so consumers know it’s safe to engage.

Traffic Optimization Engine, with deliverability solutions such as Real-time Routing, Market Throughput, Multitenancy, Insights, and more.

Additionally, Twilio announced CustomerAI, a technology layer which unlocks the power of artificial intelligence (AI) for hundreds of thousands of businesses.

“We are pleased with this recognition from Gartner and believe this reflects our strong showing across the board,” said Khozema Shipchandler, President of Twilio Communications. “Twilio’s versatile CPaaS platform spans several channels and solutions with a commitment to global operations, compliance support, scalability, CustomerAI capabilities, and a far-reaching partner network. Twilio plays a pivotal role in helping businesses transcend borders, work efficiently, deliver trusted communications and connect with their customers seamlessly.”

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about why Twilio was recognized among other vendors at https://www.twilio.com/en-us/gartner-mq-cpaas-2023.

Additional resources

Explore Twilio’s Customer Engagement Platform on this blog

Follow Twilio on LinkedIn and Twitter

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Twilio

Today’s leading companies trust Twilio’s Customer Engagement Platform (CEP) to build direct, personalized relationships with their customers everywhere in the world. Twilio enables companies to use communications and data to add intelligence and security to every step of the customer journey, from sales to marketing to growth, customer service and many more engagement use cases in a flexible, programmatic way. Across 180 countries, millions of developers and hundreds of thousands of businesses use Twilio to create magical experiences for their customers. For more information about Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), visit: www.twilio.com.

______________________



1 Source: Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for CPaaS” Lisa Unden-Farboud, Daniel O’Connell, Ajit Patankar, Brian Doherty, 18 September 2023.

Contacts

Press Contact

press@twilio.com