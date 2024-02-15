Twilio Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Fourth Quarter Revenue of $1.08 billion, up 5% reported and 8% organic year-over-year

Full Year Revenue of $4.15 billion, up 9% reported and 10% organic year-over-year

Fourth Quarter and Full Year GAAP Loss from Operations of $362 million and $877 million, respectively

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Non-GAAP Income from Operations of $173 million and $533 million, respectively

“ Twilio had a terrific fourth quarter to close out a strong 2023,” said Khozema Shipchandler, Twilio’s CEO. “ It’s a privilege to lead the Twilio team into its next chapter as we continue to make strides on our path to GAAP profitability. We enter 2024 from a position of strength and the team is focused on further delivering on our customer engagement vision for our customers.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Total revenue of $1.08 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, up 5% year-over-year. Communications revenue of $1.00 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, up 5% year-over-year. Segment (formerly Data & Applications) revenue of $75.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, up 4% year-over-year.

Total organic revenue growth of 8% year-over-year for the fourth quarter of 2023. Communications organic revenue growth of 8% year-over-year for the fourth quarter of 2023.

GAAP loss from operations of $361.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with GAAP loss from operations of $218.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP income from operations of $172.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with non-GAAP income from operations of $32.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, of $2.01 based on 181.8 million weighted average shares outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, of $1.24 based on 185.1 million weighted average shares outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted, of $0.86 based on 184.0 million non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted, of $0.22 based on 187.2 million non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $222.5 million and Free Cash Flow of $210.9 million.

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Total revenue of $4.15 billion for the full year 2023, up 9% year-over-year. Communications revenue of $3.86 billion for the full year 2023, up 9% year-over-year. Segment (formerly Data & Applications) revenue of $295.3 million for the full year 2023, up 7% year-over-year.

Total organic revenue growth of 10% year-over-year for the full year 2023. Communications organic revenue growth of 11% year-over-year for the full year 2023.

GAAP loss from operations of $876.5 million for the full year 2023, compared with GAAP loss from operations of $1.21 billion for the full year 2022.

Non-GAAP income from operations of $533.0 million for the full year 2023, compared with non-GAAP loss from operations of $4.5 million for the full year 2022.

GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, of $5.54 based on 183.3 million weighted average shares outstanding in the full year 2023, compared with GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, of $6.86 based on 183.0 million weighted average shares outstanding in the full year 2022.

Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted, of $2.45 based on 185.4 million non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding in the full year 2023, compared with non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, of $0.15 based on 183.0 million non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding in the full year 2022.

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $414.8 million and Free Cash Flow of $363.5 million.

Key Metrics

More than 305,000 Active Customer Accounts as of December 31, 2023 compared to more than 290,000 Active Customer Accounts as of December 31, 2022.

Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate of 102% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate of 110% for the fourth quarter of 2022. Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate of 103% for the full year 2023 compared to Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate of 121% for the full year 2022.

5,867 employees as of December 31, 2023.

Share Repurchase Program

In February 2023, Twilio authorized a share repurchase program pursuant to which it may repurchase up to $1.0 billion of its outstanding Class A common stock. As of today, Twilio has completed over $730 million of repurchases, representing over 73% of the total program amount. Twilio intends to continue making progress against the balance of its share repurchase authorization in future quarters. The program expires on December 31, 2024.

Executive Leadership Update

On January 7, 2024, Jeff Lawson resigned as Twilio’s Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), as a member of Twilio’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) and as Board Chair, in each case, effective January 8, 2024.

On January 7, 2024, the Board appointed Khozema Shipchandler, Twilio’s President, Communications, as CEO of Twilio and as a member of the Board, effective January 8, 2024.

Business Unit Update

In the fourth quarter of 2023, Twilio moved its Flex and Marketing Campaigns products from its Data & Applications business unit to its Communications business unit. Twilio has also renamed its Data & Applications business unit to Twilio Segment, which includes both its Segment and Engage products. As a result of these changes, all segment-level results and metrics have been recast accordingly.

Segment Update

Twilio announced that management is undergoing an operational review of the Segment business unit in order to identify the appropriate path forward for improved execution and profitable growth. Twilio management will provide more details on the outcome of this review upon its completion in March of 2024. During the fourth quarter, Twilio recorded a $285.7 million impairment related to the intangible assets acquired as part of the Segment acquisition.

Outlook

Twilio plans to provide its full-year 2024 non-GAAP income from operations outlook, as well as any updates to its financial framework, following the completion of the Segment operational review in March of 2024. At a minimum, Twilio expects to exceed its 2023 non-GAAP income from operations for the full-year 2024.

Twilio is initiating guidance for the first quarter ending March 31, 2024.

Q1 FY24

Guidance Revenue (millions) $1,025 – $1,035 Y/Y Revenue Growth 2% – 3% Y/Y Organic Revenue Growth 5% – 6% Non-GAAP income from operations (millions) $120 – $130 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (1) $0.56 – $0.60 Non-GAAP weighted average diluted shares outstanding (millions) 185 (1) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance assumes no impact from volatility of foreign exchange rates.

About Twilio Inc.

Today’s leading companies trust Twilio’s Customer Engagement Platform (CEP) to build direct, personalized relationships with their customers everywhere in the world. Twilio enables companies to use communications and data to add intelligence and security to every step of the customer journey, from sales to marketing to growth, customer service and many more engagement use cases in a flexible, programmatic way. Across 180 countries and territories, millions of developers and hundreds of thousands of businesses use Twilio to create magical experiences for their customers. For more information about Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) visit www.twilio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the accompanying conference call contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “can,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “forecasts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern Twilio’s expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and the accompanying conference call include, but are not limited to, statements about: Twilio’s future financial performance, including Twilio’s expected financial results and guidance; Twilio’s expectations regarding profitability, including when it will become profitable on GAAP and non-GAAP bases; Twilio’s anticipated strategies and business plans, including future strategic partnerships; Twilio’s expectations regarding the operational review of Segment; the ongoing effects of Twilio’s recent workforce reductions and other cost-saving measures; the reorganization of Twilio’s business and the shift in its segment reporting structure; Twilio’s expectations regarding compensation programs; Twilio’s expectations regarding its sales pipeline, the benefits of recently signed deals, new product releases, increased investment and go-to-market focus to capture market share, revenue growth, profit potential, anticipated cash flows, strategy for streamlining the customer experience, the effects of registering certain messaging traffic on Twilio’s results of operations; Twilio’s ability to develop products related to generative artificial intelligence and machine learning, including CustomerAI and its use cases; Twilio’s ability to deliver on its product roadmap; Twilio’s expectations regarding share repurchases; and Twilio’s expectations regarding the impact of macroeconomic and industry conditions, the impact of such conditions on Twilio’s customers, and Twilio’s ability to operate in such conditions. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause Twilio’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including, among other things: Twilio’s ability to successfully implement its cost-saving initiatives and to capture expected efficiencies; Twilio’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits of changes to its operating model and organizational structure; the impact of macroeconomic uncertainties and market volatility; Twilio’s financial performance, including expectations regarding its results of operations and the assumptions underlying such expectations, and ability to achieve and sustain profitability; Twilio’s ability to attract and retain customers; Twilio’s ability to compete effectively in an intensely competitive market; Twilio’s ability to comply with modified or new industry standards, laws and regulations applying to its business, and increased costs associated with regulatory compliance; Twilio’s ability to manage changes in network service provider fees and optimize its network service provider coverage and connectivity; Twilio’s ability to form and expand partnerships; and Twilio’s ability to successfully enter into new markets and manage its international expansion.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release and the accompanying conference call are also subject to additional risks, uncertainties, and factors, including those more fully described in Twilio’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in the subsequent periodic and current reports and other filings that Twilio makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Moreover, Twilio operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks and uncertainties may emerge that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and the accompanying conference call.

Forward-looking statements represent Twilio’s management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. Twilio undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release or the accompanying conference call to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release or accompanying conference call, as applicable, or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial information presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release and the accompanying conference call include certain non-GAAP financial measures, including those listed below. Twilio uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Twilio believes that these non-GAAP financial measures may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance, facilitate period-to-period comparisons of results of operations and assist in comparisons with other companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. Twilio believes organic revenue, organic revenue growth, Communications organic revenue and Communications organic revenue growth are useful in understanding the ongoing results of its operations on a consolidated basis and at the segment level. Twilio believes free cash flow provides useful supplemental information to help investors understand underlying trends in its business and its liquidity.

These non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, should not be considered substitutes for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this press release. Twilio has not provided the forward-looking GAAP equivalents for certain forward-looking non-GAAP measures presented in this press release and the accompanying conference call, or a GAAP reconciliation, as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items such as stock-based compensation expense. Accordingly, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP guidance metrics to their corresponding GAAP equivalents is not available without unreasonable effort. However, it is important to note that material changes to reconciling items could have a significant effect on future GAAP results.

Non‑GAAP Gross Profit and Non‑GAAP Gross Margin. For the periods presented, Twilio defines non‑GAAP gross profit and non‑GAAP gross margin as GAAP gross profit and GAAP gross margin, respectively, adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangibles and payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation. Segment-level non‑GAAP gross profit and non‑GAAP gross margin are calculated using the same methodology, but using (and excluding, as applicable) only revenue and expenses attributable to the applicable segment.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit Growth. For the periods presented, Twilio calculates non-GAAP gross profit growth by dividing (i) non-GAAP gross profit for the period presented less non-GAAP gross profit in the comparative period by (ii) non-GAAP gross profit in the comparative period.

Non‑GAAP Operating Expenses. For the periods presented, Twilio defines non‑GAAP operating expenses (including categories of operating expenses) as GAAP operating expenses (and categories of operating expenses) adjusted to exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangibles, loss on net assets divested, acquisition and divestiture related expenses, payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation, charitable contributions, restructuring costs, and impairment of long-lived assets.

Non‑GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations and Non‑GAAP Operating Margin. For the periods presented, Twilio defines non‑GAAP income (loss) from operations and non‑GAAP operating margin as GAAP loss from operations and GAAP operating margin, respectively, adjusted to exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangibles, loss on net assets divested, acquisition and divestiture related expenses, payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation, charitable contributions, restructuring costs, and impairment of long-lived assets. Segment-level non‑GAAP income (loss) from operations and non‑GAAP operating margin are calculated using the same methodology, but using (and excluding, as applicable) only revenue and expenses attributable to the applicable segment.

Non-GAAP Stock-Based Compensation Expense and Non-GAAP Stock-Based Compensation Expense as a Percentage of Revenue. For the periods presented, Twilio defines non-GAAP stock-based compensation expense as GAAP stock-based compensation expense, adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation reflected in restructuring costs.

Non‑GAAP Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders and Non‑GAAP Net Income (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders. For the periods presented, Twilio defines non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and non‑GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted (which is often referred to as “non-GAAP diluted earnings per share”) as GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders and GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, respectively, adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangibles, loss on net assets divested, acquisition and divestiture related expenses, payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, income tax benefit related to acquisitions, charitable contributions, share of losses from equity method investment, restructuring costs, impairment of long-lived assets and impairment of strategic investments.

Organic Revenue. For the periods presented, Twilio defines organic revenue as GAAP revenue, excluding (i) revenue from each acquired business and revenue from application-to-person (“A2P”) 10DLC fees imposed by major U.S. carriers on our core messaging business, in each case until the beginning of the first full quarter following the one-year anniversary of the closing date of such acquisition or the initial date such fees were charged and (ii) revenue from each divested business beginning in the quarter of the closing date of such divestiture; provided that (a) if an acquisition closes or such fees are initially charged on the first day of a quarter, such revenue will be included in organic revenue beginning on the one-year anniversary of the closing date of such acquisition or the initial date such fees were charged, and (b) if a divestiture closes on the last day of a quarter, such revenue will be included in organic revenue for that quarter. A2P 10DLC fees are fees imposed by U.S. mobile carriers for A2P SMS messages delivered to its subscribers, and we pass these fees to our messaging customers at cost. Communications organic revenue is calculated using the same methodology, but using (and excluding, as applicable) only revenue attributable to the Communications segment.

Organic Revenue Growth. For the periods presented, Twilio calculates organic revenue growth by dividing (i) organic revenue for the period presented less organic revenue in the comparative period by (ii) organic revenue in the comparative period. If revenue from certain acquisitions, divestitures or A2P 10DLC fees is included or excluded in organic revenue in the period presented, then revenue from the same acquisitions, divestitures and A2P 10DLC fees is included or excluded in organic revenue in the comparative period for purposes of the denominator in the organic revenue growth calculation. As a result, the denominator used in this calculation will not always equal the organic revenue reported for the comparative period. Communications organic revenue growth is calculated using the same methodology, but using (and excluding, as applicable) only revenue attributable to the Communications segment.

Free Cash Flow. For the periods presented, Twilio calculates free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, excluding capitalized software development costs and purchases of long-lived and intangible assets.

Operating Metrics

Twilio reviews a number of operational and financial metrics, including Active Customer Accounts and Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate, to evaluate its business, measure its performance, identify trends affecting its business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. These metrics are not based on any standardized industry methodology and are not necessarily calculated in the same manner or comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Similarly, these metrics may differ from estimates published by third parties or from similarly titled metrics of Twilio’s competitors due to differences in methodology. The numbers that Twilio uses to calculate Active Customer Accounts and Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate are based on internal data. While these numbers are based on what Twilio believes to be reasonable judgments and estimates for the applicable period of measurement, there are inherent challenges in measuring usage. Twilio regularly reviews and may adjust its processes for calculating its internal metrics to improve their accuracy.

