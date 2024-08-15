Home Business Wire Twigby Mobile Offers Support For Wait Until 8th
Business Wire

Twigby Mobile Offers Support For Wait Until 8th

di Business Wire

MURFREESBORO, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Twigby Mobile is excited to announce its support for the “Wait Until 8th” movement, a nationwide campaign encouraging parents to delay giving their children smartphones until 8th grade. This initiative aligns with Twigby Mobile’s goal to offer affordable, no-contract mobile services while promoting healthy smartphone usage among children.


As a company dedicated to providing families with budget-friendly, high-quality cell phone service, Twigby Mobile understands the importance of making informed decisions about children’s technology use. The “Wait Until 8th” pledge empowers parents to prioritize face-to-face interactions and their child’s well-being over the unneeded pressures a smartphone can put on a child.

Unmonitored smartphone use can lead to screen addiction, cyberbullying, and reduced face-to-face interactions, which can impact a child’s development. By delaying smartphone use, parents can help children build stronger communication skills, enjoy more active play, and develop healthier relationships with technology, while giving the parent time to mentor their child on technology and how to use it.

By supporting the movement, Twigby Mobile reaffirms its commitment to supporting families in creating a balanced approach to cell phone usage that focuses on mindfulness and responsibility. This support fosters environments where children can succeed online and offline.

Plans Without Internet Access

Twigby Mobile is committed to offering plans that align with the needs of families, including those who want to limit their children’s smartphone usage. One option is Twigby’s “No Data” plan, which allows kids to stay connected through calls and texts without the risks associated with internet access. A no data plan is safe and practical for kids, providing essential communication without the risks of internet access. By eliminating exposure to inappropriate content and social media distractions, this plan allows parents more control over their child’s digital environment.

This plan is an excellent choice for parents who support “Wait Until 8th“, providing a way for children to have a phone for safety and communication, while still promoting healthy habits.

About Twigby Mobile:

Twigby Mobile launched in 2016 and is successfully managed by a group of telecommunication veterans with over 100 years of combined wireless telecommunications experience. Twigby Mobile allows customers to break free from their old cell phone service providers by not forcing customers into contracts, and providing affordable, yet quality and reliable phone service on the nation’s largest and most reliable network.

Contacts

Twigby Mobile

marketing@twigby.com

Articoli correlati

Netris Partners with Vespertec to bring Network Automation and Abstraction to AI/GPU, and Cloud Operators

Business Wire Business Wire -
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Netris, a pioneering software company specializing in cloud-like Network Automation and Abstraction, announced its strategic...
Continua a leggere

Sonos and Sporty & Rich Serve Up Tenniscore Style with New Limited Edition Headphones

Business Wire Business Wire -
Just in time for the final grand slam in New York City, the Sonos Ace x Sporty & Rich...
Continua a leggere

Digital Payments Platform Flexa Introduces Components

Business Wire Business Wire -
New SDK Enables In-App Pay for Digital AssetsNEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flexa, the platform that makes it easy for merchants to...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php