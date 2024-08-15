Twigby Mobile Offers Support For Wait Until 8th

MURFREESBORO, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Twigby Mobile is excited to announce its support for the “Wait Until 8th” movement, a nationwide campaign encouraging parents to delay giving their children smartphones until 8th grade. This initiative aligns with Twigby Mobile’s goal to offer affordable, no-contract mobile services while promoting healthy smartphone usage among children.





As a company dedicated to providing families with budget-friendly, high-quality cell phone service, Twigby Mobile understands the importance of making informed decisions about children’s technology use. The “Wait Until 8th” pledge empowers parents to prioritize face-to-face interactions and their child’s well-being over the unneeded pressures a smartphone can put on a child.

Unmonitored smartphone use can lead to screen addiction, cyberbullying, and reduced face-to-face interactions, which can impact a child’s development. By delaying smartphone use, parents can help children build stronger communication skills, enjoy more active play, and develop healthier relationships with technology, while giving the parent time to mentor their child on technology and how to use it.

By supporting the movement, Twigby Mobile reaffirms its commitment to supporting families in creating a balanced approach to cell phone usage that focuses on mindfulness and responsibility. This support fosters environments where children can succeed online and offline.

Plans Without Internet Access

Twigby Mobile is committed to offering plans that align with the needs of families, including those who want to limit their children’s smartphone usage. One option is Twigby’s “No Data” plan, which allows kids to stay connected through calls and texts without the risks associated with internet access. A no data plan is safe and practical for kids, providing essential communication without the risks of internet access. By eliminating exposure to inappropriate content and social media distractions, this plan allows parents more control over their child’s digital environment.

This plan is an excellent choice for parents who support “Wait Until 8th“, providing a way for children to have a phone for safety and communication, while still promoting healthy habits.

