Twigby Mobile Introduces a New 20GB High Speed Data Plan for $10/Month

MURFREESBORO, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Twigby Mobile announced the launch of a new, affordable data plan on October 7th, 2024, offering customers 20GB of high speed 5G data for just $10/month during their first 3 months. This plan provides a unique opportunity for both moderate and heavy data users to access premium wireless service at an unbeatable price on the nation’s largest and most reliable network.





New Plan Option:

20GB + Unlimited Talk & Text: $10/month for the first 3 months

The plan includes unlimited talk and text, along with free popular features like mobile hotspot, Wi-Fi calling and texting, and international calling and texting. After the 3-month promotional period, customers will still benefit from Twigby Mobile’s affordable no contract pricing.

Same Price, More Flexibility

What makes this plan exceptional is the ability to choose 20GB of data, at the low introductory price. This gives customers more flexibility to find a plan that matches their needs without worrying about higher costs. Whether you’re a casual browser or someone who streams or works on the go, this plan offers substantial savings. If they find they do not need that much data, they can always move to a lower data plan with flexibility at its finest.

No Contracts, No Hassles

Like all Twigby Mobile plans, this new option comes with no long-term contracts, giving customers the freedom to change or upgrade their plan at any time. Backed by the country’s largest and most reliable network, Twigby Mobile offers unbeatable coverage at a fraction of the price compared to larger carriers, while still maintaining excellent customer service. Twigby Mobile has thousands of 5-star reviews across Google and Trustpilot.

Bring Your Own Phone for More Savings

Customers looking to save even more on switching carriers can bring their own phone, making the switch to Twigby Mobile even more hassle-free and affordable. A quick compatibility check at twigbymobile.net/byod ensures your current phone works seamlessly with Twigby Mobile. For those needing a new phone, Twigby Mobile offers a selection of budget-friendly smartphones that pair perfectly with this data plan.

Customers can sign up for this plan at Twigby Mobile, where they can enjoy flexible, affordable mobile service with a wide range of features to meet their wireless needs.

Contacts

Twigby Mobile



marketing@twigby.com