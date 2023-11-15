TuxCare Announces Early Access to CentOS 7 Extended Lifecycle Support

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TuxCare, a global innovator in enterprise-grade cybersecurity for Linux, today announced it’s now offering early access to its CentOS 7 Extended Lifecycle Support (ELS) repository. Organizations can now gain missing patches to numerous vulnerabilities in CentOS 7 – which are labeled as critical or high by NIST. Additionally, patches for all newly discovered critical and high vulnerabilities are available with a 14-day SLA.





The offering comes amid a looming end of life date of June 2024 for CentOS 7. It uniquely helps organizations prevent from finding themselves in the high-risk scenario of running systems with numerous unpatched vulnerabilities across an entire server fleet. TuxCare’s security experts and researchers position the company to offer these vital patching services that are not currently available through any other vendor.

“Our CentOS 7 ELS arms customers with the peace of mind that they now have much more time to plan ahead with a CentOS 7 that works fine and remains protected,” said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. “Extending CentOS 7 support is crucial for many, as they look onward to strategize how to best move forward in an efficient and cost-effective manner. We’re committed to consistently providing the support they need when they need it.”

Full information on TuxCare’s CentOS 7 ELS is available at https://tuxcare.com/centos-7-early-repo-access.

