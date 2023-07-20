TÜV SÜD Opens an Electric Vehicle Environmental Laboratory to Unleash the Power of Safety, Reliability, Sustainability and Cutting-Edge Testing

WAKEFIELD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TÜV SÜD America Inc., a global leader in testing, inspection, and certification services, today officially opened its new state-of-the-art environmental laboratory in Auburn Hills, MI, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to advancing the highest quality and performance standards in EV battery and system solutions. Through rigorous product development and validation processes, TÜV SÜD ensures that EV batteries meet the highest standards of safety, reliability and sustainability in one of the most capable EV battery testing labs in the world.





“Today marks an exciting milestone as we open our state-of-the-art environmental testing laboratory in Auburn Hills, MI, solidifying our commitment to driving excellence in EV battery and system solutions. With our cutting-edge facility and unwavering dedication to safety, reliability, and sustainability, TÜV SÜD is at the forefront of shaping the future of the mobility industry. Through our $44M investment, TÜV SÜD’s largest ever in a laboratory site, we will continue to innovate and accelerate the transition towards a cleaner and more sustainable transportation ecosystem,” said Dr Johannes Bussmann, CEO & Chairman of the Board of Management of TÜV SÜD.

“We are proud to inaugurate our new environmental laboratory in Auburn Hills, MI, which demonstrates our commitment to driving excellence in the Electric Vehicle ecosystem including batteries, components and system solutions. Leveraging TÜV SÜD’s expertise from our global battery laboratory network, we have established this unrivaled testing facility in North America which will also facilitate the deployment of essential Charging Infrastructure and Energy Storage Solutions. This laboratory enables TÜV SÜD to provide cutting-edge solutions to our customers that meet the evolving needs and sustainability requirements and enables the safe and secure adoption of these essential technologies,” added Ishan Palit, COO and Member of the Board of Management of TÜV SÜD.

The Future of Transportation

TÜV SÜD’s experience as a third-party independent test laboratory for batteries in North America dates to 2009. TÜV SÜD broke ground on this new laboratory in Auburn Hills, MI, in 2021, and is now ready to offer its services to accommodate the expanding EV market and the ever-increasing EV battery sizes. This new testing laboratory has also created new jobs in a critical industry in Southeast Michigan helping to grow the state’s economy and securing a strong future for the automotive and mobility workforce.

“We thank our partners in the state of Michigan, including Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), the City of Auburn Hills, the government of Oakland County, Michigan and the Detroit Regional Partnership,” said Dr. Fabian Schober, CEO of TÜV SÜD America. “Our focus on safety and reliability is paramount in the development and validation of EV batteries and systems. Electrification transforms the mobility industry and presents major opportunities in all vehicle segments. Our passion for sustainability drives us to deliver innovative solutions that support the transition towards a more sustainable and eco-friendly future,” Dr Fabian Schober explains.

Sustainability Matters

Alongside sustainable testing practices, the new facility is testament to TÜV SÜD’s own sustainability efforts. The electricity for the new EV lab is 100% compliant with MIGreenPower, a program dedicated to putting more clean energy on the grid. Additionally, TÜV SÜD’s design and construction of the laboratory includes other environmentally friendly features directed towards lowering the overall carbon footprint of the facility and demonstrating its unwavering commitment to sustainability. These features include the planting of more than 200 trees on site, the use of regionally sourced materials during the build, and the installation of LED automatic lights throughout the facility.

How It’s Tested Matters

TÜV SÜD places great importance on testing methodologies and procedures to ensure accurate and reliable results. The company is committed to using industry-leading testing protocols and methodologies aligned with international standards. This dedication ensures that EV batteries undergo thorough and rigorous testing, providing manufacturers and consumers with confidence in their performance and safety. The new facility in Auburn Hills is dedicated to comprehensive battery testing and environmental evaluations, including:

An impressive 80,000 square foot battery testing and environmental lab equipped to handle batteries up to 1200V/1000AW, ensuring comprehensive and rigorous testing procedures, while enabling comprehensive analysis and validation.

Detroit’s largest electro-dynamic vibration table capable of generating forces up to 350kN, as well as an electro-dynamic MAST (Multi-Axis Shaker Table) system for 6 degrees of freedom (6 DOF) testing and high-frequency response.

Capability of battery crush up to 1 Mega Newton, ensuring thorough evaluations.

Ability to conduct fire testing indoors within the bunkers on site.

Exclusive to Detroit, the lab provides five indoor safety / abuse bunkers constructed with steel-reinforced concrete, accommodating a remarkable quantity of chambers and ensuring the highest sustainability standards.

In-house capability to handle both battery testing performance and safety / abuse testing.

Coupled with the Plymouth Lab, TÜV SÜD can run high-voltage EMC testing on battery and BMS (battery management systems) for the customers.

Through the testing services, TÜV SÜD helps ensure the overall safety and performance of vehicles through lifecycle-performance, battery abuse, environmental, transport and ECE R100 Homologation testing.

Precision with Purpose

TÜV SÜD recognizes the critical importance of safety and reliability in EV battery systems and emphasizes its impact on overall vehicle performance and user confidence to satisfy the growing market of EV battery testing. The EV battery industry has attracted more than $400 billion in investments over the last decade, with about $100 billion invested since the beginning of 2020.

As a trusted partner, TÜV SÜD works closely with the clients to provide tailored solutions that meet their specific requirements. The team of experts is readily available to address inquiries and provide support throughout the entire testing process, ensuring a seamless experience for its customers. TÜV SÜD is determined to keep paving the way for a successful electrification of the transport system. More information can be found here.

