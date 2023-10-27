Turtle Beach & Gaming’s International Superstar – Dr Disrespect – Unleash the Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX Dr Disrespect Limited Edition Wireless Gaming Headset

The Best Way to Dominate Like a Champion is to be Like the 2X Champion with Turtle Beach’s Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX Dr Disrespect Limited Edition

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$HEAR–Leading gaming accessory maker and best-selling gaming headset brand Turtle Beach (Nasdaq: HEAR), once again steps into The Arena with a new, devastatingly handsome collaboration with Dr Disrespect. The second headset collab with gaming’s legendary mustached streamer, Dr Disrespect, Turtle Beach’s wireless Stealth™ 700 Gen 2 MAX Dr Disrespect Limited Edition (aka, the “Doc Dos”) is designed to help gamers achieve total domination. This Limited Edition Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX for PlayStation features Turtle Beach’s award-winning and game-winning audio in a new, fresh Dr Disrespect-designed colorway that looks so good it makes even the Doc himself blush (previously thought impossible).









The Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX’s high-sensitivity mic lets gamers deliver crystal clear victory taunts in both proximity and group chats, while Turtle Beach’s large and powerful 50mm Nanoclear™ speakers precisely reproduce the beautiful sounds of opponents’ crushed dreams in Champion Grade audio quality. With a 4.5/5 star review score and “Highly Recommended” badge, GamesRadar previously named the Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX the Best PS5 Multiplatform Headset as it works great with PS5™ & PS4™, Nintendo Switch™, Windows PCs & Mac, and mobile devices via Bluetooth®.

If you look into the mirror and see an Adonis-like gamer staring back at you – one worthy enough to don the Doc Dos – proudly go to www.turtlebeach.com. There, and only there, a select few will be able to secure their Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX Dr Disrespect Limited Edition headset for $199.99 MSRP and join fellow champions, while supplies last.

“Working with the 2X champ to deliver another legendary gaming headset to his legion of Champions Club members is an honor no one takes lightly,” said Cris Keirn, Interim CEO & SVP of Global Sales, Turtle Beach Corporation. “Team Turtle Beach is proud to continue working together to dole out more speed, violence, and momentum in true Doc style.”

“A wise press release sub headline once said, ‘the best way to dominate like a champion is to be like the 2X CHAMP,’ and in order to do that…in order to game at my level, you need the best, you need the new Dr Disrespect Limited Edition Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX,” said Dr Disrespect. “The view from the tippy-top is phenomenal. I challenge you to get your new Dr Disrespect headset and get up here to see for yourself and join the movement. Yayayayaya!”

For the ultimate in gaming audio performance, the Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX Dr Disrespect Limited Edition wireless gaming headset features a custom “VSM” design by Dr Disrespect, multiplatform compatibility, long-lasting 40+ hours of battery life, lag-free wireless connectivity, powerful 50mm Nanoclear speakers, a high-sensitivity flip-to-mute mic, gel-cooled memory foam cushions, Bluetooth connectivity plus app-based customization controls, and much more.

Dr Disrespect was named Streamer of the Year twice (2019, 2017) by the Esports Awards and has over 3.5 million followers with over 150 million total views on his YouTube channel. Dr Disrespect’s book Violence. Speed. Momentum. from Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, launched in 2021. To experience Dr Disrespect’s unique and entertaining gaming sessions, check out his YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/user/DrDisRespect.

For more information on the latest Turtle Beach controllers, gaming headsets, simulation products, and other gaming accessories, visit www.turtlebeach.com and be sure to follow Turtle Beach on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (the “Company”) (www.turtlebeachcorp.com) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Company’s namesake Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for designing best-selling gaming headsets, top-rated game controllers, and groundbreaking gaming simulation accessories. Innovation, first-to-market features, a broad range of products for all types of gamers, and top-rated customer support have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for over a decade. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand (www.ROCCAT.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products, including award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions, or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “target”, “goal”, “project”, “intend” and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. The inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company, or any person, that the objectives of the Company will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to inflationary pressures, logistic and supply chain challenges, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the integration of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company’s other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

