Turtle Beach Corporation to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 7, 2023

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR), a leading gaming headset and accessory brand, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter 2023 on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

In conjunction with reporting third quarter 2023 results, Turtle Beach will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT with the Company’s Interim CEO and SVP of Global Sales, Cris Keirn, and CFO, John Hanson. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page of the Company’s website at www.turtlebeachcorp.com. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link) and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call 15-minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at www.turtlebeachcorp.com.

Turtle Beach Corporation (the “Company”) (www.turtlebeachcorp.com) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Company’s namesake Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for designing best-selling gaming headsets, top-rated game controllers, and groundbreaking gaming simulation accessories. Innovation, first-to-market features, a broad range of products for all types of gamers, and top-rated customer support have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for over a decade. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand (www.ROCCAT.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products, including award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

