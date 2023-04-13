Turnberry Solutions Opens Charlotte Office

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#focusforward–Turnberry Solutions, a national consulting and professional services firm based in Minneapolis, Minn. and Philadelphia, Penn., has opened a new office in Charlotte, N.C

After several years of successfully serving clients in Charlotte, Turnberry is thrilled to announce the opening of a new physical office in the city. With its diverse mix of industries, including a growing financial services sector and emerging tech scene, Charlotte presents an exciting opportunity for Turnberry to continue bringing expertise and innovation to the businesses that call this city home.

Turnberry Solutions is a national provider of IT and business consulting services that delivers large-scale projects and high performing, highly qualified talent. With 1,800 employees based across the nation, Turnberry provides solutions across the core areas of business agility, business transformation, Salesforce, digital modernization, data and insights, e-commerce, and its emerging talent program, Crew.

“We are thrilled to open our newest office in Charlotte and expand our footprint in this vibrant market,” said Jim Kelly, CEO of Turnberry Solutions. “We look forward to partnering with local organizations and leveraging the talent and resources in this community to drive impactful results for our clients.”

Turnberry takes some of the best aspects of traditional solutions consulting, like thought leadership and top talent, and merges it with some of the lean, efficient, operating principles of traditional IT staffing companies. This convergent combination enables Turnberry consultants to deliver complex work at a better value than a traditional solutions firm, protecting clients’ investments in consulting services. With the opening of the Charlotte office, Turnberry continues its growth trajectory and expands its presence in the financial services industry, which is a key focus for the company.

“The Queen City is a fantastic marketplace for Turnberry Solutions to continue our investment in a community that is rapidly growing and in expanding the breadth of our client partnerships,” said Partner of Client Engagement Chaz Gerads. “We are excited to bring our solutions and talented team to Charlotte to support our clients in navigating the fast-changing landscape of today’s market.”

Turnberry delivers sustainable, expert solutions that empower organizations to solve their most mission-critical initiatives. The unique blend of senior thought leadership with capable junior talent, together with an unmatched commitment to people- and values-centered work, sets Turnberry apart both globally and within the Charlotte market.

Learn more about Turnberry and Crew at turnberrysolutions.com. For more information, please contact Turnberry Public Relations at PR@turnberrysolutions.com.

Contacts

Ashley Belisle, PR@turnberrysolutions.com