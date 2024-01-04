Turnberry Solutions appoints Allen Debes as new CEO

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#focusforward–Turnberry Solutions announced today the appointment of Allen Debes as Chief Executive Officer and President. Allen will replace Jim Kelly, who will become Chairman of the Board and remain a strategic advisor for the company.





Allen joined Turnberry in 2023 as President and Chief Growth Officer. Prior to joining Turnberry, Allen has led a variety of business, technology, and consulting organizations, most recently as CEO of Nexient. Allen has worked as a consultant and consulting leader in several Big Five and smaller consulting firms, as well as served as a senior leader at two Fortune 500 companies.

Allen is a results-driven leader with a keen focus on fostering business growth and creating differentiated client solutions, while also ensuring consultants can build great careers in service to clients. His in-depth understanding of complex market dynamics, combined with his passion to build and be in service to high-performing teams, will serve Turnberry well going forward.

“It’s an honor to take on the role of CEO at a company I have known and respected for many years,” Allen said. “During the last six months, I have seen our outstanding team rise to the occasion again and again. Our Turnberry team is remarkable, as is our ever-growing list of clients, and I am inspired to lead the organization for years to come.”

Jim Kelly founded ThreeBridge Solutions in 2009. He led the company through years of organic growth and strategic acquisitions, and continued in the role as CEO of Turnberry Solutions when ThreeBridge merged with Turnberry Solutions in 2021. After more than 15 years dedicated to solving client challenges, helping consultants grow their careers, and leading a thriving business, Jim is thrilled to name Allen as his successor.

“I am supremely confident in Allen’s ability to move us forward,” Jim said. “His deep well of expertise makes him uniquely prepared to tackle the challenges and opportunities that come with growing this business while maintaining our boutique culture, agile and lean business model, best-in-class consultant care, and transparent, high-quality client delivery approach.”

Turnberry Solutions delivers custom-fit technology and business solutions through disciplined execution and premium consultants who contribute lasting results. With a focus on integration and understanding clients’ goals and challenges, we develop natural solutions and deliver smooth implementations – empowering clients to harness the right solutions and make meaningful change.

Learn more about Turnberry at turnberrysolutions.com. For more information, please contact Turnberry Public Relations at PR@turnberrysolutions.com.

Contacts

Ashley Belisle, PR@turnberrysolutions.com