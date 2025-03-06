Turn AI Ambition into Enterprise-Wide Impact at Moveworks.global Conference

Learn firsthand from AI innovators and leaders at Siemens AG, Leidos, Databricks, Johnson Controls, and CVS Health who will take the stage to share strategies for driving enterprise-wide AI transformation and real business value

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moveworks, the leading agentic AI assistant for the enterprise, today announced their third annual Moveworks.global user conference taking place on April 15, 2025, in San Jose, CA, with virtual and in-person options. As advanced agentic AI solutions rapidly replace traditional tools, organizations are unlocking more intelligent capabilities that drive real business value. This premier event will bring together customers, Fortune 500 executives, AI leaders, innovators, and investors to explore the rise of agentic AI and its transformative impact on the enterprise.

While the vast majority of leaders say they have begun using AI in their organizations, only 15% of employees say their organization has communicated a clear plan for integrating AI into business practices. Organizations that fail to bridge the gap between leadership’s AI vision and employee adoption risk falling behind in customer experience, revenue generation, product innovation, and employee collaboration. Through hands-on experiences, in-depth discussions, and expert-led sessions, attendees at Moveworks.global will connect with industry leaders and gain actionable insights to maximize their AI investments.

“The demand for actionable, scalable AI solutions is urgent, yet many organizations struggle to turn vision into reality. At Moveworks.global, we’re bringing together the brightest minds to share real-world strategies for overcoming these challenges, drawing on insights from our Fortune 500 customers,” said Bhavin Shah, CEO & Co-Founder, Moveworks. “This event comes at a critical time when businesses need to leverage agentic AI to create measurable value to enhance customer experiences, grow revenue, improve collaboration, and drive innovation.”

The Moveworks.global conference agenda features an impressive roster of visionary speakers and top AI innovators, including:

Siemens AG: Hanna Hennig, Chief Information Officer

Hanna leads AI initiatives at Siemens AG, driving innovation and ensuring responsible, sustainable AI practices. Previously, she led digital transformations at Osram, Telefonica O2, E.ON, Robert Bosch, and Cap Gemini.

Hanna leads AI initiatives at Siemens AG, driving innovation and ensuring responsible, sustainable AI practices. Previously, she led digital transformations at Osram, Telefonica O2, E.ON, Robert Bosch, and Cap Gemini. Leidos: Alexandra Guenther, SVP, Chief Information Officer

Alexandra has two decades building, deploying, and managing IT and operational assets for federal and commercial customers. From cutting edge cybersecurity services for America’s critical infrastructure, to national assets for intel customers, to leading the operational and logistical and IT challenges of running Antarctic operations.

Alexandra has two decades building, deploying, and managing IT and operational assets for federal and commercial customers. From cutting edge cybersecurity services for America’s critical infrastructure, to national assets for intel customers, to leading the operational and logistical and IT challenges of running Antarctic operations. Databricks: Naveen Zutshi, Chief Information Officer

As CIO of Databricks, Naveen is at the forefront of AI and data-driven innovation, helping enterprises harness the power of AI and machine learning to accelerate their digital transformation and create smarter business processes.

As CIO of Databricks, Naveen is at the forefront of AI and data-driven innovation, helping enterprises harness the power of AI and machine learning to accelerate their digital transformation and create smarter business processes. Johnson Controls: Devjeet Haldar, Vice President, HR Operations

Devjeet is responsible for pioneering next-generation operating models enhanced by data and generative AI technologies at Johnson Controls. His leadership of a 350+ member global HR operations team has resulted in significant improvements in employee productivity and experience through innovative automation and AI-driven solutions.

Devjeet is responsible for pioneering next-generation operating models enhanced by data and generative AI technologies at Johnson Controls. His leadership of a 350+ member global HR operations team has resulted in significant improvements in employee productivity and experience through innovative automation and AI-driven solutions. CVS Health: Joe Lombardi, Associate Vice President, Digital Workplace

A forward-thinking leader driving digital transformation across CVS Health, Joe has been pivotal in leveraging AI to enhance the company’s workplace efficiency and employee experience.

In-person sessions will dive into practical topics, including:

Deloitte: Overcoming common barriers to scaling agentic AI

At Deloitte, the company’s research and market experience show organizations are creating meaningful value through AI investments, but adoption is moving at the pace of organizational change, not the speed of technology. With Agentic AI as the next horizon, this session will share several common barriers organizations are encountering and explore ways to overcome and accelerate your AI journey.

At Deloitte, the company’s research and market experience show organizations are creating meaningful value through AI investments, but adoption is moving at the pace of organizational change, not the speed of technology. With Agentic AI as the next horizon, this session will share several common barriers organizations are encountering and explore ways to overcome and accelerate your AI journey. Articulate the value of Gen AI

How can you better measure the impact that your AI Assistant had on your organization? Hear from customers on how they've successfully built frameworks and socialized the impact that their AI Assistant had on their company goals and learn tactics for how you can too.

How can you better measure the impact that your AI Assistant had on your organization? Hear from customers on how they've successfully built frameworks and socialized the impact that their AI Assistant had on their company goals and learn tactics for how you can too. Unlocking the power of agentic AI Agents

Learn how to use Agentic AI in Creator Studio to make it fast and easy to build automations. This session will share how to identify these impactful use cases, build your process, and assemble the right team to turn your automation dreams into reality.

Learn how to use Agentic AI in Creator Studio to make it fast and easy to build automations. This session will share how to identify these impactful use cases, build your process, and assemble the right team to turn your automation dreams into reality. Developing an AI council and governance

This session will explore the essential steps in building an AI governance committee, providing leaders with actionable insights on defining and refining AI governance for responsible use.

This session will explore the essential steps in building an AI governance committee, providing leaders with actionable insights on defining and refining AI governance for responsible use. Powering up your Moveworks AI with 89 Solutions

Hear how 89 Solutions enhances Moveworks’ capabilities—from Creator Studio and Knowledge Uplift to the Knowledge Analyzer App and Content Gateway—maximizing automation and optimizing AI-driven employee support.

Hear how 89 Solutions enhances Moveworks’ capabilities—from Creator Studio and Knowledge Uplift to the Knowledge Analyzer App and Content Gateway—maximizing automation and optimizing AI-driven employee support. Expanding AI across multiple business units

Learn how to expand the reach of Moveworks AI Assistant (formerly Copilot) from IT to all your business units. Discover how to grow systematically, while building strong xOrg partners and creating ongoing incentivization for your departments to evolve their use of the platform.

Ahead of the main event, an AI Agent Hackathon on April 14 will challenge participants to develop advanced agentic AI solutions, pushing the boundaries of enterprise automation and intelligence that integrate with key systems, streamlining tasks across IT, HR, Finance, and other departments.

Register now and get all the details here: https://global.moveworks.com/2025

About Moveworks

Moveworks is the leading agentic AI assistant, helping businesses transform with a single platform that empowers the entire workforce. Moveworks enables organizations to boost productivity by streamlining how employees across the company find answers and automate tasks. Currently 350+ large enterprises and over 5 million+ employees rely on Moveworks — including 10% of the Fortune 500. Customers include Hearst, Instacart, Palo Alto Networks, Siemens, Toyota, and Unilever. Moveworks surpassed $100M ARR in September of 2024 and has raised $315 million in funding at a $2.1 billion valuation from investors such as Alkeon, Bain, Iconiq, Kleiner Perkins, Lightspeed, Sapphire, and Tiger Global. The company is based in Mountain View, CA and has offices in Austin, Bangalore, New York, San Francisco, and Toronto.

For more information, follow Moveworks on LinkedIn or visit Moveworks.com.

Media Contact

Aircover Communications

moveworks@aircoverpr.com