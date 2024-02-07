Turkey’s Conversational Commerce Industry Poised for Robust Growth, Transaction Value Set to Reach US$6.5 Billion by 2028 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Turkey Conversational Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook – 75+ KPIs on Conversational Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Product Offering, and Spend By Application – Q2 2023 Update” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.





The conversational commerce sector in Turkey is gaining remarkable traction, with recent data indicating a significant growth trajectory that could reshape the commercial landscape of the country. A comprehensive analysis reveals that the industry is on course to expand by 24.8% on an annual basis, reaching an estimated US$2.5 billion in 2023.

Forecasts suggest a continued upward curve, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.6% anticipated between 2022 and 2028. By the end of the forecast period, the transaction value of conversational commerce in Turkey is projected to soar to US$6.5 billion.

The latest market data databook to be released provides an exhaustive, data-driven look into the growing trend of conversational commerce across Turkey. With over 50+ key performance indicators (KPIs) evaluated, the report is a key resource for understanding the market’s current state and future potential.

Key insights from the report:

Transactional analysis including volume and average value per transaction

Detailed breakdown by virtual assistant types such as AI-based and non-intelligent chatbots

Comprehensive sector-by-sector forecasts, including retail, hospitality, healthcare, and others

In-depth assessment of market size by various modes of communication like chatbots, digital voice assistants, OTT messaging, and RCS messaging

messaging, and RCS messaging Strategic forecasts segmented by organization size, ranging from small enterprises to large corporations

Overview of total spend on conversational commerce and distribution by applications such as software, IT services, and consulting

Market Dynamics and Opportunities

The document extends beyond mere statistics to offer strategic insights into the dynamics and opportunities present within Turkey’s conversational commerce sector. Different end-use sectors are analyzed to highlight emerging opportunities, and the market is examined through the lens of product offerings to deliver a nuanced view of the conversational commerce landscape.

Ensuring a forward-looking stance, the databook aids businesses in identifying growth segments and targeting specific market opportunities. Thus, organizations can cultivate proactive and profitable strategies through a sophisticated understanding of market trends and future directions in Turkey’s conversational commerce industry.

Strategic Benefits for Stakeholders:

Robust understanding of market trends and opportunities in Turkey’s conversational commerce space

Thorough evaluation of market dynamics by end-use sectors for targeted strategy formulation

Granular insights into conversational commerce product dynamics aiding in tailored market approaches

Tools for developing specific, actionable strategies based on in-depth analysis and market intelligence

The report stands as an invaluable asset for businesses seeking to enter or expand within the Turkish conversational commerce market. It provides a comprehensive assessment that can steer stakeholders towards informed decision-making and strategic advantage in an increasingly competitive digital commerce environment.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 115 Forecast Period 2023 – 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.53 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $6.45 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.6% Regions Covered Turkey

