Turkey Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Report 2024, Featuring Turk Telekom, Turkcell, Vodafone Turkey, Turksat, Superonline and Millenicom – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Turkey continues to develop its capabilities within its telecom sector, becoming one of the relatively few countries able to build and develop its own communications satellites. With the successful launch of the Turksat 5A and 5B satellites in 2021, the country has vastly increased its bandwidth capacity. These satellites will be joined by the Turksat 6A in mid-2024.

In addition to these technological breakthroughs, the country’s telcos have invested in fibre infrastructure, with Vodafone Turkey having trialled a 1Tb/s service in late 2021 to support its 5G network backhaul and improve the quality of its fixed infrastructure.

Deployment of fibre-based broadband networks are well established, with fibre accounting for 33.5% of all fixed broadband connections as of September 2023, compared to 26.7% at the end of 2021. The DSL sector still dominates but its share is steadily declining, year-on-year, accounting for 56% of connections as of September 2023 compared to 63% at the end of 2021.

Improved fixed and mobile infrastructure is underpinning the country’s initiatives relating to Smart City concepts, which have become a key area of focus for the emerging digital economy and the transformation to a knowledge-based economy. Turkey’s National Smart Cities Strategy and Action Plan is supported by investment in 5G from government, industry, and telcos. While all three MNOs operate pilot 5G services in limited areas, commercial launches are not expected until after suitable spectrum is allocated later in 2024.

Key Developments:

SOCAR Turkey contracts Turkcell to deploy a 5G-based private wireless network at its refinery in Aliaga Peninsula.

Domestically-built Turksat 6A satellite nears delivery date for launch.

Turk Telecom increases its national fibre network to 427,000, with fibre broadband covering 31.9 million premises.

Companies Featured

Turk Telekom

Turkcell

Vodafone Turkey

Turksat

Superonline

Millenicom

Key Topics Covered:

Key statistics

Country overview

Telecommunications market

Market analysis

Regulatory environment

Regulatory authority

Information and Communications Technologies Authority (ICTA)

Fixed-line developments

Electronic Communications Law 2008

Telecom sector liberalisation

Privatisation

Interconnect

Access

Number portability (NP)

Carrier Selection

Universal services

Tax levies

Mobile network developments

3G licences

Third and fourth GSM licences

Multi-spectrum auction – 2015

Significant Market Power (SMP)

MTRs

Mobile Number Portability (MNP)

Telsim privatisation

Retail Price Cap Regulation

Mobile market

Mobile statistics

Mobile voice

Mobile data

SMS

Mobile broadband

Mobile infrastructure

Tower infrastructure

5G

4G ( LTE )

( ) 3G

GSM

M2M

Major mobile operators

Turkcell

Vodafone Turkey

Turk Telekom

Mobile content and applications

M-commerce

Fixed broadband market

Market analysis

Broadband statistics

Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Turkcell

Turk Telecom

Wireless broadband

Fixed network operators

Turksat

Turkcell Group

Millenicom

Telecommunications infrastructure

Overview of the national telecom network

International infrastructure

Submarine cable networks

Terrestrial networks

Satellites

Smart infrastructure

Appendix – Historic data

