Home Business Wire Turkey Ecommerce Market Databook 2023: 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals, Market Share...
Business Wire

Turkey Ecommerce Market Databook 2023: 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals, Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics 2018-2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

di Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Turkey Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook – 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics – Q2 2023 Update” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.


Ecommerce market in Turkey is expected to grow by 9.26% on annual basis to reach US$11.7 billion in 2023. The Ecommerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 7.55% during 2023-2027. The Ecommerce gross merchandise value in the country will increase from US$10.7 billion in 2022 to reach US$15.7 billion by 2027.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of Ecommerce market dynamics, covering over 100 KPIs in Turkey. It details market opportunity across key Ecommerce verticals – Retail Shopping, Travel & Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Wellness, and Technology Products and Services.

It provides market share by key players across key verticals along with sales channels (Platform to Consumer, Direct to Consumer, Consumer to Consumer). In addition, it provides spending pattern by payment instruments along with a snapshot of consumer behaviour in Turkey.

The report also covers niche trends such as market size by live streaming engagement model and cross border purchases. It also covers ecommerce spend share by operating systems, device (mobile vs desktop) and cities.

Reasons to buy

  • In-depth Understanding of Ecommerce Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2018-2027). Understand market dynamics through essential KPIs such as Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value Per Transaction.
  • Insights into Opportunity by Ecommerce Categories: Get market dynamics by sales channel to assess emerging opportunities across various segments.
  • Detailed analysis of market share by key players across key Ecommerce verticals.
  • Insights into Opportunities across key Ecommerce verticals: Retail shopping, travel & hospitality, online food service, media and entertainment, healthcare and wellness, and technology products & services.
  • Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate a Ecommerce strategy; assess market-specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the Ecommerce industry.
  • Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key Ecommerce KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 110
Forecast Period 2023 – 2027
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $11.71 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $15.66 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5%
Regions Covered Turkey

Scope

Turkey Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

  • Turkey Retail Shopping Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Amazon, Hepsiburada, N11, Sahibinden, Trendyol)
  • Turkey Travel Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Biletall, Enuygun, Marti, oBilet, Tatilbudur )
  • Turkey Food Service Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Banabi, Getir Yemek, Macrocenter, Yemeksepeti, Zomato )

Turkey Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis

Turkey User Statistics and Ratios of Key Performance Indicators

  • User Statistics
  • Card Abandonment Rate and Product Return Rate
  • Ecommerce Per Capita and GDP Per Capita
  • GDP Per Capita Trend Analysis

Turkey Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Ecommerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

  • Retail Shopping (breakdown by clothing, footwear & accessories, health, beauty and personal care, food & beverage, appliances and electronics, home improvement, books, music & video, toys & hobby, auto)
  • Travel and Hospitality (breakdown by air travel, train & bus, taxi service, hotels & resorts)
  • Online Food Service (breakdown by aggregators, direct to consumer)
  • Media and Entertainment (breakdown by streaming services, movies & events, theme parks & gaming)
  • Healthcare and Wellness
  • Technology Products and Services
  • Other segments

Turkey Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel

  • Platform to Consumer
  • Direct to Consumer
  • Consumer to Consumer

Turkey Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

  • Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel
  • Aggregator App – Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Direct to Consumer – Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Turkey Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel

  • Aggregator App
  • Direct to Consumer

Turkey Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

  • Website Based
  • Live Streaming

Turkey Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

  • Cross Border
  • Domestic

Turkey Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

  • Mobile
  • Desktop

Turkey Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System

  • iOS/macOS
  • Android
  • Other Operating Systems

Turkey Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City

  • Tier 1
  • Tier 2
  • Tier 3

Turkey Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

  • Credit Card
  • Debit Card
  • Bank Transfer
  • Prepaid Card
  • Digital & Mobile Wallet
  • Cash
  • Other Digital Payment

Turkey Ecommerce Consumer Demographics

  • Market Share by Age Group
  • Market Share by Income Level
  • Market Share by Gender

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/94spyn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Articoli correlati

Hackett: Procurement Renews Focus On Cost Reduction as its Top Priority

Business Wire Business Wire -
Procurement Targeting Technology, Including Gen AI, To Help Close Efficiency Gaps and Improve EffectivenessMIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Improving spend cost reduction has...
Continua a leggere

Zinnia to Acquire Ebix Inc.’s Life and Annuity Software Assets, Continuing Its Mission to Deliver Solutions that Simplify Insurance and Power Industry Growth

Business Wire Business Wire -
Provides continuity and stability for the life and annuity ecosystem Plans to further invest in the assets to elevate the...
Continua a leggere

Tracfone Announces New Extended Service Plans

Business Wire Business Wire -
More Options and More Savings Give Prepaid Customers More ControlMIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tracfone Wireless, a leading prepaid, no contract wireless service...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php