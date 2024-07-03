Turkey Data Center Market Poised for Growth with USD 688 Million Forecast by 2029 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Turkey Data Center Market – Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2024-2029” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.





Turkey Data Center Market Poised for Growth with USD 688 Million Forecast by 2029

Market Expansion and Technological Advancements

The Turkey Data Center Market is experiencing a significant boon with projections estimating the industry’s value to reach USD 688 Million by 2029, ascending at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.52% from its valuation of USD 471 Million in 2023. This growth is catalyzed by the development of approximately 31 operational colocation centers throughout the nation, with a substantial concentration in Istanbul adhering to elevated Tier III standards. Istanbul Leads as Premier Hub

Istanbul is recognized as the central hub for data center investments in Turkey, succeeded by Ankara and Izmir among others. With Istanbul housing around 65% of the country’s third-party data center facilities, it stands as the lynchpin for Turkey’s market share in the sector. Concurrently, the cost of data center construction in Turkey remains competitive regionally, with noticeable yearly increases anticipated. Infrastructure and Smart City Initiatives

The implementation of 5G technology in Turkey is forecasted to amplify data traffic and bolster demand for robust data centers, backed by leading telecom operators such as Vodafone Turkey, Turk Telekom, and Turkcell. Additionally, Smart City initiatives across Turkey are gaining momentum, with notable Centers like Istanbul ranking on IMD’s Smart City Index. Market Dynamics and Vendor Landscape

The Turkey Data Center Market comprises a versatile vendor landscape, with key colocation operators including Turkcell, Turk Telekom, and Equinix among others, and the welcome addition of new entrants like EDGNEX Data Centres by DAMAC. Strategic partnerships and joint ventures are on the rise as global service providers aim to tap into the Turkish market, joining forces with local enterprises and telecom entities. Investment Outlook and Industry Prospects

Investments in the Turkey Data Center Market are diversified across IT, power, cooling, and general construction sectors, with a comprehensive analysis underscoring the industry’s latest trends, opportunities, and growth restraints. The market is driven by various factors, from technological advancements to the burgeoning demand for data handling capabilities. Future Growth and Market Segmentation

Prospective growth within the Turkish data center domain is supported by an increasing MW of power capacity expected to be introduced in the coming years. The market is thoroughly segmented into IT infrastructure, electrical and mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards, ensuring a nuanced and detailed outlook. Facilitating Technological Infrastructural Growth

As the country progresses technologically, the Turkey Data Center Market is a critical component, making substantial strides in enhancing data storage, management, and processing facilities. With a steady flow of investment and a strategic focus on development, the sector is primed for continued expansion and innovation, contributing significantly to the region’s data management capabilities and overall technological infrastructure.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 104 Forecast Period 2023 – 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $471 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $688 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Turkey

Key Topics Covered:

