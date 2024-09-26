Turkey Colocation Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Report 2024: 32 Existing and 2 Upcoming Data Centers – Current IT Load Capacity (2023) Future Capacity Additions (2024-2028) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Home Business Wire Turkey Colocation Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Report 2024: 32 Existing...
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Turkey Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio” database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.


The existing data center capacity in Turkey surpasses 140 MW at full build, a figure that significantly outweighs the upcoming capacity, which is less than one-tenth of the current infrastructure. Key cities leading the data center landscape in Turkey include Istanbul, Tekirdag, and Ankara, which are home to the majority of the operational facilities.

Emerging data center hubs are developing in Tekirdag, Izmir, and Ankara, highlighting these regions as focal points for future investments in digital infrastructure. Notably, approximately 50% of the planned upcoming capacity is centered in Istanbul, underscoring its importance as a strategic location for data center growth in Turkey.

This database (Excel) product covers the Turkey data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 32 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 2 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Ankara, Bursa, Denizli, Istanbul, Izmir and Tekirdag
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2023)
  • Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing:
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (32 Facilities):

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (IL2 or Alastyr Data Center)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I – IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (2 Facilities):

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience:

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and government agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

Companies Featured

  • Alastyr Telecommunication
  • Borsa Istanbul
  • Cizgi Telekom
  • Comnet Data Center
  • Compass Data Centre
  • Datatelekom Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri Ltd Sti
  • Datema Bilisim
  • DGN Teknoloji
  • Edgenex Damac & Vodafone Turkey
  • Equinix
  • GarantiServer
  • Isttelkom
  • Koc Sistem
  • Marka
  • Netdirekt
  • Netinternet
  • NGN Bilgi ve Iletisim Hizmetleri Ticaret
  • PenDC
  • PlusLayer
  • Radore Hosting
  • SadeceHosting (Sh)
  • SC3 Electronic Industry Trade Inc.
  • Telecom Italia Sparkle
  • Telehouse
  • Turk Telekom
  • Turkcell
  • VeriTeknik
  • Vital Technology

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/42papx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

