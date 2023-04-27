<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Turkcell Files Its 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

ISTANBUL–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Turkcell (NYSE: TKC, BIST: TCELL) announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on April 27, 2023. The Company’s Form 20-F and complete audited financial statements can be found at: https://www.turkcell.com.tr/en/aboutus/investor-relations/quarterly-results

Hard copy versions of the complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request from Turkcell Investor Relations Department at investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr and/or +90 212 313 1888.

Contacts

Turkcell Investor Relations

Ali Serdar Yagci

Tel: +90 212 313 1888

ali.yagci@turkcell.com.tr
or

Turkcell Corporate Communications

Tel: +90 212 313 2321

turkcell-kurumsal-iletisim@turkcell.com.tr

