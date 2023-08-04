TuneIn & The BIG 615 Want to Fly You and a Friend to the Sugar Bowl for a Garth Brooks Concert

The Contest Kicks Off on August 7 and Runs Through August 13 With Multiple Ways to Enter

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TuneIn, the world’s leading live audio service, announced today that it is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Garth Brooks’ Sugar Bowl Concert on September 2. Winners will be provided with two tickets to the Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff featuring Garth Brooks as the headliner, two round-trip flights to New Orleans, hotel accommodations, two guest passes to Garth’s soundcheck and $200 worth of merchandise.









On September 2, the Louisiana Office of Tourism will present the inaugural Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff, a music and entertainment event to welcome another season of college football. Special guests Lainey Wilson and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will open for headliner Garth Brooks at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The concert starts at 5:30 p.m. CT.

How to Enter

Download the TuneIn app and listen to The Storme Warren Show on The BIG 615 every day 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. CT on August 7 through August 13 to hear that day’s keyword. Each day Storme will announce a new keyword, multiple times throughout his show. Listeners can submit one entry per day with that day’s keyword (up to 7 submissions for the week) by clicking here.

Visit @TuneIn or @BIG615Radio on Instagram and follow the link in the bio to learn about other ways to enter.

The winner will be notified on August 15, 2023.

In June, TuneIn teamed up with Garth Brooks to launch The BIG 615 radio station from his SEVENS Radio Network. Streaming exclusively on TuneIn, The BIG 615 offers listeners an authentic take on country music that offers up the biggest songs and the biggest artists today. The Big 615 is the first of several stations that the SEVENS Network will launch exclusively with TuneIn, with the next station planned to debut later this year.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Must be US Resident, 18+. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Enter by: August 13, 2023, at https://gleam.io/XLaM4/the-big-615-in-the-big-easy. Odds depend on the number of entries received. Official Rules at https://gleam.io/XLaM4/the-big-615-in-the-big-easy. Sponsor: TuneIn, Inc.

To get ready to enter the giveaway download TuneIn from the App Store or Google Play now.

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world’s leading live streaming service, brings together audiobooks, live sports, news, music, podcasts and radio from around the globe, empowering listeners to ‘hear’ what they love wherever ‘here’ might be. With more than 75 million monthly active users and distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn Premium subscribers get exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, CSPAN, MSNBC, CNBC and Bloomberg, as well as live MLB, NFL, NHL and college sports programming and commercial-free music channels. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

