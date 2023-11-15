Tulane University Signs a Multiyear Agreement Extension for Licensing of YuJa Enterprise Video Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–New Orleans’ Tulane University, which is consistently ranked one of the top 50 research institutions in the nation, has extended its agreement to license the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform sitewide to serve its nearly 15,000 students.





The Video Platform provides auto-captioning, gradebook integration, analytics, and a variety of other user-friendly features that enable instructors to create engaging, interactive content. The Platform also provides cloud-based, scalable storage, adaptive bitrate streaming, device compatibility and integration with the Canvas Learning Management System.

In addition to the Video Platform, the institution has equipped dozens of classrooms with the Hardware Hub to provide appliance-based lecture capture solutions. The Hardware Hub enables simultaneous lecture capture and live streaming of multisource content, remote device management, touchpanel integration to integrate into existing systems, and other media engagement features.

“Tulane University has been using YuJa’s ed-tech solutions since 2018, continuing to expand its end-to-end video recording and delivery capabilities,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “This contract extension speaks to the relationship we’ve built over the years, and we’re excited to continue working with the institution to provide engaging learning and media experiences.”

ABOUT TULANE UNIVERSITY

A member of the prestigious Association of American Universities, Tulane University is consistently ranked among the top 50 universities in the nation. With research and educational partnerships that span the globe and its location in historic New Orleans, Tulane offers undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees in the liberal arts, science and engineering, architecture, business, law, social work, medicine and public health and tropical medicine.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

